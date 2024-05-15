Brief recap: Ali got divorced from Justin Hakuta back in 2022.
The same year that Ali got divorced, there were rumors that she and Bill briefly dated and then split.
Then, we found out that Ali and Bill started dating again in April of last year — and they've been seemingly going strong ever since.
So, Ali and Bill have been pretty quiet about their relationship in general since we all found out they were together. We don't know a ton about them as a couple, really.
During the final night of her Los Angeles residency at last week's Netflix Is a Joke Festival (via Rolling Stone), Ali revealed all about how the two came together — and she had a little help from Bill, too.
“I didn’t expect the news of my divorce to be so widespread and public,” she said during her set. “I felt really embarrassed and ashamed, but I didn’t realize that all of these media outlets were acting like a bat signal letting all potentially interested men know. I’ve never been pursued this much in my life.”
Ali went on to reveal that, a day after she joined a dating app, she received a “phone call from this guy who I met at a dinner party in the past and he got my number from a mutual friend.”
“He was like, ‘Hey, I just happened to hear the news about your divorce and I’ve had a crush on you forever. I actually told my best friend years ago that you were my dream girl, and I know it sounds crazy but I want you to be my girlfriend.'”
Ali went on to say that her male friends questioned Bill's overture, whereas her female friends looked upon it more favorably. “That’s how cheap and lazy men have become,” she joked. “When a fellow man commits any act of kindness, any romantic gesture, it must be a symptom of an undiagnosed mental illness.”
Later in the set, Bill joined her onstage — and as one would imagine, he had some lovely words to offer in support of his partner.
“I got to go on the road [with her] and I watched her work as she goes up, she tries these things…she’s taking tons of notes,” he said. “The amount of work that goes into making this look so effortless, and she just sold out 12 nights at The Wiltern.”
And if that isn't totally adorable to you, then I don't know what is.