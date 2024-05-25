Harrison Butker Broke His Silence After His Controversial Commencement Speech At Benedictine College

If you've been following the news over the last week or two, you've probably seen the uproar over Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's commencement speech for Benedictine University.
In his speech, Harrison referred to Pride Month as representing "deadly sins" and he also made misogynistic remarks about gender roles in society. “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” he said directly to the women in the audience.
People were, very understandably, not happy about Harrison's comments. Several celebrities have since spoken out about what he said as well.
During a recent concert, Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder called Harrison a "fucking pussy." “There’s nothing more masculine than a strong man supporting a strong woman,” he told the crowd.
The Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica, sponsors of the college, also denounced Harrison's speech, saying that it didn't represent the college's views and that they "reject a narrow definition of what it means to be Catholic."
Even Harrison's teammates have weighed in. Patrick Mahomessaid he doesn't "agree" with his views, but referred to Harrison as a "good person" regardless.
Harrison also quoted Taylor Swift lyrics during his speech, so naturally Travis Kelce offered his perspective on his New Heights podcast. "When it comes down to his views, and what he said at [Benedictine's] commencement speech, those are his," he said, after echoing Patrick's statement that Harrison is a "great person."
Today reports that Harrison made a public appearance at the Courage Under Fire event last night in Nashville — and during his speech, he responded to the controversy surrounding his remarks.
“The theme for tonight’s gala, ‘Courage Under Fire,’ was decided many months ago, but it now seems providential that this would be the theme after what we have all witnessed these past two weeks," he said.
“If it wasn’t clear that the timeless Catholic values are hated by many, it is now. Over the past few days, my beliefs or what people think I believe have been the focus of countless discussions around the globe.”
“The more I’ve talked about what I value most, which is my Catholic faith, the more polarizing I have become. It’s a decision I’ve consciously made, and one I do not regret at all.”