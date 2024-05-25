Harrison Butker Broke His Silence After His Controversial Commencement Speech At Benedictine College

“The more I’ve talked about what I value most, which is my Catholic faith, the more polarizing I have become."

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

If you've been following the news over the last week or two, you've probably seen the uproar over Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's commencement speech for Benedictine University.

A man with a full beard and short hair wears a formal suit with a tie, with a lanyard around his neck
Luke Hales / Getty Images

In his speech, Harrison referred to Pride Month as representing "deadly sins" and he also made misogynistic remarks about gender roles in society. “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” he said directly to the women in the audience.

Travis Kelce wearing a sports cap and red football jersey, speaks into a microphone at a press event
Kansas City Star / TNS

People were, very understandably, not happy about Harrison's comments. Several celebrities have since spoken out about what he said as well.

A man with a beard, wearing a striped suit and a tie, has a lanyard around his neck at an event. Other people are blurred in the background
Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

During a recent concert, Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder called Harrison a "fucking pussy." “There’s nothing more masculine than a strong man supporting a strong woman,” he told the crowd.

Eddie Vedder performs on stage, wearing a black suit and a wide-brimmed hat, holding a microphone near his mouth
Ian West - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

The Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica, sponsors of the college, also denounced Harrison's speech, saying that it didn't represent the college's views and that they "reject a narrow definition of what it means to be Catholic."

Statue of the Virgin Mary in an alcove of a stone structure with an Italian bell tower in the background
Education Images / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Even Harrison's teammates have weighed in. Patrick Mahomes said he doesn't "agree" with his views, but referred to Harrison as a "good person" regardless.

Patrick Mahomes, wearing a Kansas City Chiefs hoodie, smiles at the camera
Kansas City Star / TNS

Harrison also quoted Taylor Swift lyrics during his speech, so naturally Travis Kelce offered his perspective on his New Heights podcast. "When it comes down to his views, and what he said at [Benedictine's] commencement speech, those are his," he said, after echoing Patrick's statement that Harrison is a "great person."

A man with a beard, wearing a Kansas City Chiefs beanie with a pom-pom and a white Chiefs shirt, is seen in a snowy outdoor setting
Stacy Revere / Getty Images

"I can't say I agree with the majority of it, or just about any of it, outside of him loving his family and his kids," he continued. "I don't think that I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views, of how to go about life. It's just not who I am."

Today reports that Harrison made a public appearance at the Courage Under Fire event last night in Nashville — and during his speech, he responded to the controversy surrounding his remarks.

A man in a Kansas City Chiefs uniform, with a Super Bowl cap, speaks at a press conference
Jamie Squire / Getty Images

“The theme for tonight’s gala, ‘Courage Under Fire,’ was decided many months ago, but it now seems providential that this would be the theme after what we have all witnessed these past two weeks," he said.

A man with a beard, wearing a zip-up sports jacket, speaks into a microphone at a press conference with an NFL logo banner in the background
Robin Alam / Getty Images

“If it wasn’t clear that the timeless Catholic values are hated by many, it is now. Over the past few days, my beliefs or what people think I believe have been the focus of countless discussions around the globe.”

A football player wearing a Kansas City Chiefs beanie exhales visible breath in cold weather while on the field
David Eulitt / Getty Images

“The more I’ve talked about what I value most, which is my Catholic faith, the more polarizing I have become. It’s a decision I’ve consciously made, and one I do not regret at all.”

A man wearing a red Kansas City Chiefs cap and a long-sleeved white shirt with the Chiefs logo smiles at the camera
Getty Images

Whatever you say!