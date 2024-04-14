"I Had A Bad Feeling Beforehand": Grimes Apologized For Her Coachella Set And Explained Technical Issues

"I will not let such a thing happen again."

Last night, Grimes played Coachella — a notable occasion, since the pop star does not perform live too often these days.

Grimes onstage
It did not go well.

Grimes onstage
I love Grimes's music, and the pressure must be crazy to do a show like this - but her show at Coachella is the musician's version of nightmares where your teeth fall out and everyone laughs pic.twitter.com/RHvlwOoFE1

— Ghost Train (@GhostTrainNFTs) April 14, 2024
Nightmare stuff for Grimes at Coachella pic.twitter.com/oRIb9hJjpy

— Wekin (@keithcolville) April 14, 2024
Grimes’ tracks are at double tempo for some reason and she’s tried to explain like 6 times now she can’t mix them on the fly 💀 pic.twitter.com/U7J8R0PddC

— Shane (@shane1409) April 14, 2024
"You know what, being bad at Math is not a sin"
– Grimes (2024, Coachella) 😭 pic.twitter.com/gdreDbl44W

— Liz | 🎀&🐝 (@Tweet_thread) April 14, 2024
Grimes’ Coachella set seems to be going well pic.twitter.com/q1UI1Y5oge

— CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) April 14, 2024
Can somebody go help grimes fix the tempo #grimes #Coachella ???? pic.twitter.com/GIRFyB4CSH

— … (@HudsonShel51338) April 14, 2024
Obviously, something — some things — went seriously wrong during Grimes's set. And this morning, she took to Twitter (no, I'm not calling it X) to apologize and explain everything.

Grimes onstage at Coachella
"I want to apologize for the technical issues with the show tonight," she wrote. "I wanted to come back really strong and usually I always handle every aspect of my show myself."

I want to apologize for the technical issues with the show tonight. I wanted to come back rly strong and usually I always handle every aspect of my show myself - to save time this was one of the first times I've outsourced essential things like rekordbox bpm's and letting…

— 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) April 14, 2024
Grimes explained that the technical issues were due to the fact that she outsourced "essential things," like organizing tracks on an SD card and setting BPMs on the DJ software Rekordbox. "I had a bad feeling beforehand not having run everything thru the cdjs myself," she said, "and tho I flagged it I wasn't insistent."

Closeup of Grimes
"The big lesson for me was a mix of, 1. if u want it done right, do it yrself, 2. be a cunt even if ppl feel bad, 3. probably pretend it's fine and engage w the crowd rather than spend a whole show slumped over the desk trying to fix software when ur meant to be entertaining."

Grimes wearing a metallic mask and a sheer gown with a wavy design, holding a sword at Met Gala
Grimes also promised to "personally organize" her files for Coachella's second weekend and "will not let such a thing happen again." "I've spent months on this show, making music and visuals, and admittedly am not in the best mood atm...Plz forgive me! Love, always."

Grimes onstage
OK! We'll see what happens next weekend...