"I will not let such a thing happen again."
I love Grimes's music, and the pressure must be crazy to do a show like this - but her show at Coachella is the musician's version of nightmares where your teeth fall out and everyone laughs pic.twitter.com/RHvlwOoFE1— Ghost Train (@GhostTrainNFTs) April 14, 2024
Nightmare stuff for Grimes at Coachella pic.twitter.com/oRIb9hJjpy— Wekin (@keithcolville) April 14, 2024
Grimes’ tracks are at double tempo for some reason and she’s tried to explain like 6 times now she can’t mix them on the fly 💀 pic.twitter.com/U7J8R0PddC— Shane (@shane1409) April 14, 2024
"You know what, being bad at Math is not a sin"— Liz | 🎀&🐝 (@Tweet_thread) April 14, 2024
– Grimes (2024, Coachella) 😭 pic.twitter.com/gdreDbl44W
Grimes’ Coachella set seems to be going well pic.twitter.com/q1UI1Y5oge— CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) April 14, 2024
Can somebody go help grimes fix the tempo #grimes #Coachella ???? pic.twitter.com/GIRFyB4CSH— … (@HudsonShel51338) April 14, 2024
I want to apologize for the technical issues with the show tonight. I wanted to come back rly strong and usually I always handle every aspect of my show myself - to save time this was one of the first times I've outsourced essential things like rekordbox bpm's and letting…— 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) April 14, 2024