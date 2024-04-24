Emma Stone Responded To Theories She Called Jimmy Kimmel A "Prick" At The 2024 Oscars

Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Oscars 2024
Brief recap: After the show's host Jimmy Kimmel showed a montage of the Best Picture nominees — which included the film that Emma won Best Actress for, Poor Things — he joked, “Those were all the parts of Poor Things that we’re allowed to show on TV."
The comment was in reference to how Poor Things features multiple explicit sex scenes involving Emma.
Hot Topic
The Oscars have finally arrived! Keep up with the losers, winners, and best dressed celebs right here.
Check out our Oscars coverage
As the camera cut to Emma in the audience, the actor was caught remarking something to her husband Dave McCary — and some assumed that she was displeased with Jimmy and had called him a "prick."
Well, Emma has finally cleared the air about whether or not she called Jimmy a prick, in a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter.
In the interview, which was conducted alongside The Curse costar Nathan Fielder, the interviewer asked, "Emma, did Kimmel really upset you at the Oscars, or was that taken out of context?" To which she replied, "Did he upset me?"
When the interviewer mentioned that people thought she called Jimmy a prick, Emma replied, "No! I didn’t call him a prick. What did I say?"
"I didn’t call him a prick," she insisted. "I wasn’t upset with him at all. I’ll have to look that up."
"I’m near-unoffendable."
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Oscars 2024
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join an Oscars conversation instead.
See the Discussions