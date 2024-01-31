Skip To Content
    Elisabeth Moss Hilariously Revealed That She's Pregnant On Late Night TV

    What a way to break the news.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    Elisabeth Moss is pregnant!

    The actor — who you've already seen cooking up a storm in TV shows like Mad Men, The Handmaid's Tale, and Top of the Lake — revealed the news in hilariously understated fashion on last night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

    So, when Elisabeth took the stage, Jimmy almost immediately asked her about her noticeable baby bump. (Normally, this would be very rude, in my opinion — but, let's be real, this is TV, he 100% knew ahead of time she was pregnant.)

    “Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?” he said, to which Elisabeth replied, "A little bit of both."

    She then described her pregnancy so far as "not bad, actually. I’ve been really lucky. It’s been going really well.”

    Elisabeth is typically pretty private about her personal life, so she didn't reveal much else about her pregnancy. Jimmy offered some advice that he got from Bill Murray — specifically, bringing Christmas lights to hang in the delivery room — which was nice, I guess.

    Anyway, congrats to Elisabeth on her big news!