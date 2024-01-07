So, Claire's first credited role way back when was in the pilot episode of the BBC drama Being Human way back in 2008. She played the character of Julia Beckett, who didn't appear in the show again after the first episode.
So, Claire recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Andrew Scott, whom she costars with in the critically acclaimed All of Us Strangers (in theaters now!).
During the interview, Claire said that the "worst note" she'd received on set to date was during the filming of the pilot — and that the director was "very unkind" to her.
Claire claimed that the director told her to "start acting, darling." “I didn’t know what I was doing, and he shouted it at me,” she recalled.
After Andrew responded "Oh, that's horrible" to her story, Claire explained, "It’s taken me a long time to accept that it was actually a very unkind thing to do to a 23-year-old on their first job ever."
“Instead of taking them under your wing and helping them, just shouting at them in front of everyone…" she trailed off, before pretty much just telling it like it is.
"Sometimes not very nice directors need someone to bully on set and I was, like, that person.”
Claire then claimed that the pilot's director "doesn't really work anymore," to which Andrew replied, "But you fucking do."