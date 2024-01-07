Skip To Content
    Claire Foy Revealed What A "Very Unkind" Director Once Said To Her While Filming A TV Episode

    "It’s taken me a long time to accept that it was actually a very unkind thing to do to a 23-year-old on their first job ever."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    OK, so, you know Claire Foy from The Crown, Women Talking, First Man, and more. When it comes to actors, she's one of the best we've got.

    Closeup of Claire Foy
    Noam Galai / Getty Images

    So, Claire's first credited role way back when was in the pilot episode of the BBC drama Being Human way back in 2008. She played the character of Julia Beckett, who didn't appear in the show again after the first episode.

    Closeup of Claire Foy
    Raymond Hall / GC Images

    So, Claire recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Andrew Scott, whom she costars with in the critically acclaimed All of Us Strangers (in theaters now!).

    View this video on YouTube
    Happy Sad Confused / Via youtube.com

    During the interview, Claire said that the "worst note" she'd received on set to date was during the filming of the pilot — and that the director was "very unkind" to her.

    Closeup of Claire Foy
    Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

    Claire claimed that the director told her to "start acting, darling." “I didn’t know what I was doing, and he shouted it at me,” she recalled.

    Closeup of Claire Foy
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    After Andrew responded "Oh, that's horrible" to her story, Claire explained, "It’s taken me a long time to accept that it was actually a very unkind thing to do to a 23-year-old on their first job ever."

    Closeup of Claire Foy
    Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

    “Instead of taking them under your wing and helping them, just shouting at them in front of everyone…" she trailed off, before pretty much just telling it like it is.

    Closeup of Claire Foy
    Pierre Suu / WireImage

    "Sometimes not very nice directors need someone to bully on set and I was, like, that person.”

    Closeup of Claire Foy
    Robert Smith / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    Claire then claimed that the pilot's director "doesn't really work anymore," to which Andrew replied, "But you fucking do."

    Claire Foy and Andrew Scott
    Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

    As Deadline points out, Claire's statement about the pilot's director, who is credited as Declan O'Dwyer, isn't entirely true. He's worked on several PBS series in recent years and was nominated for an Emmy for his work on the Netflix TV show Free Rein in 2018.

    You can watch the entire interview here.