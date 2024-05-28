You might know that the iconic singer has spent the last few years out of the public eye after disclosing that she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome back in December of 2022.
Celine's health battle seemed pretty serious, and she basically disappeared because of it — that is, until this year's Grammys, when she made a surprise appearance and seemed in excellent spirits while doing so.
"Thank you all, I love you right back," she told the audience. "When I say I am happy to be here, I really mean it. From my heart."
Since then, it seems like Celine has continued her gradual return to the public eye. She has a new documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, coming to Amazon Prime Video on June 25. Here's the trailer:
Ahead of the doc, TODAY will also be airing a sitdown between Celine and Hoda Kotb — and Hoda has already revealed that things were pretty rough for Celine while she battled stiff person syndrome.