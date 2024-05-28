    In An Upcoming Interview, Celine Dion Says She Almost Died From Stiff Person Syndrome

    Celine revealed that she'd been diagnosed with the condition back in 2022.

    Of course, Celine Dion is a living legend.

    You might know that the iconic singer has spent the last few years out of the public eye after disclosing that she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome back in December of 2022.

    According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, stiff person syndrome is a "rare autoimmune neurological disorder that most commonly causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms that come and go and can worsen over time."

    Celine's health battle seemed pretty serious, and she basically disappeared because of it — that is, until this year's Grammys, when she made a surprise appearance and seemed in excellent spirits while doing so.

    "Thank you all, I love you right back," she told the audience. "When I say I am happy to be here, I really mean it. From my heart."

    Since then, it seems like Celine has continued her gradual return to the public eye. She has a new documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, coming to Amazon Prime Video on June 25. Here's the trailer:

    Ahead of the doc, TODAY will also be airing a sitdown between Celine and Hoda Kotb — and Hoda has already revealed that things were pretty rough for Celine while she battled stiff person syndrome.

    During a recent episode of TODAY, Hoda told cohost Jenna Bush Hager that “She is now much better, but at some point she almost died, which is something that she says."

    “It was a scary time, and she’s dealing with this... At one point she wondered if she was going to make it, whether she was going to live through it.”

    Hoda also revealed that, in the interview, Celine talks about what her battle with stiff person syndrome has "done to her voice and the possibility of a comeback.”

    “We've missed her, and it was a very emotional interview. We'll see where she is in her journey of coming back.”

    So stay tuned — and if there are highlights from the interview to share, you know where to look.