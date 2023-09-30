A photo of the new ink — which features an abstract image of a face and the definition of the Italian word "dormiveglia" — was shared by the artist behind it, Matteo Angeroni of the Italian tat spot, the White Whale Tattoo Society.
The photoset featured snaps of Cara showing the tattoo off while topless — and IG commenters questioned why that was necessary, since you can see the tattoo just fine with a top on:
Others suggested that it wasn't that big of a deal:
Eventually, Cara popped in the comments and explained that the decision to be topless for the photo was hers.
"Just to be clear to everyone!" she wrote. I chose to take my bra off, the picture didn’t look good with my bra on. I am a perfectionist especially when it comes to photography and I was trying to help make something beautiful. Everyone calm down please. Thank you x."
But the questions didn't stop there. People were also curious as to why the tattoo defined "dormiveglia" as "the place that stretches between sleeping and walking," and suggested that the last word was supposed to actually be "waking" — which, yes, would make more sense than the actual tattoo.
Matteo replied to one comment pointing out the potential misspelling, "Maybe we choose like that?" (His reply, as you can see below, wasn't very nice overall.)