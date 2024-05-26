From Alleged Fights To Tone-Deaf Remarks, Here's The Awkward And Outrageous Things That Happened At The 2024 Cannes Film Festival

Never a dull moment.

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Kelly Rowland got into a verbal altercation with a red carpet usher:

Closeup of Kelly Rowland seemingly scolding someone and pointing her finger
Antonin Thuillier / AFP via Getty Images
Kelly Rowland being escorted by ushers
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland/WireImage
Kelly Rowland, in a glamorous dress, points excitedly while chatting with Daniela Taplin Lundberg, who wears a tuxedo, on the red carpet
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

"The woman understands what happened; I know what happened," Kelly later said in an interview with the Associated Press. "I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it."

2. Actor Massiel Taveras also was filmed shoving the same usher later in the week.

Closeup of Massiel Taveras
David Livingston / Getty Images

3. Emma Stone had to correct Kinds of Kindness director Yorgos Lanthimos after a reporter called her by her real name, Emily:

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone at a press conference table, Yorgos speaking into a microphone, and Emma attentively listening
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images
Yorgos Lanthimos speaking at a press event, with Emma Stone sitting beside him in a press conference setting
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

After a reporter referred to her as "Emily," Yorgos attempted to correct the reporter, but Emma praised the reporter for referring to her by her real name instead. "My name is Emily. Thank you," she said, smiling. "Very nice."

4. Demi Moore called out the audience while introducing Cher at an amfAR gala:

Cher in a black fur coat and Demi Moore in a white dress attend the amfAR Gala
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Demi Moore introduces @cher at @amfAR #cannes2024. pic.twitter.com/j7wTE7I5e4

— Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 23, 2024
@RaminSetoodeh / Via x.com
“I’m gonna see if this is the moment we’ve all been waiting for,” Demi said to the sound of loud chatter in the audience. “I’m just making sure you’re really, really with me because this incredible woman that I’m about to introduce, she’s a Grammy winner, an Oscar winner, an Emmy winner… Are you an Emmy winner over there in the back of the room?” she said. “I fucking don’t think so.”

Cher in a black outfit and Demi Moore in a white dress smile together on the red carpet
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland/WireImage

5. Travis Scott allegedly got in a fight with Alexander "A.E." Edwards at a party:

Ethan Miller / Getty Images, Mega / GC Images

"Travis Scott and Tyga attended Richie Akiva's amfAR afterparty as guests of Richie," an eyewitness claimed to Entertainment Tonight. "At one point in the evening, both artists were on stage, behind the DJ booth, when Richie announced them both on stage alongside Alexander Edwards, and others. Right after that announcement, Travis immediately snatched the mic out of Richie’s hand, and said, 'No, we're not doing this.' Alexander said, 'Let him show love.'" The altercation reportedly took place shortly thereafter and also involved producer Southside.

6. Cate Blanchett drew some chatter for referring to herself as "middle class" during a press junket:

Cate Blanchett at a red carpet event, wearing a strapless black dress with elegant beaded straps
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Cate Blanchett sits in a casual denim outfit, wearing glasses, smiling, and facing the camera. She sits on a light-colored chair indoors
Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for Kering

"I’m white, I’m privileged, I’m middle class, and I think one can be accused of having a bit of a white savior complex," she said during a press conference for filmmaker Guy Maddin's latest Rumours. (There is some debate as to what "middle class" means in this regard; it certainly seems a bit complicated.)

7. A fan was way too aggressive while trying to get Anya Taylor-Joy's autograph:

Anya Taylor-Joy in a leather jacket at a Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Variety event backdrop
Getty Images
Anya Taylor-Joy is seen walking with several people. She is wearing a large wide-brimmed hat and an off-shoulder jumpsuit. Security and onlookers surround her
Reddit / Via reddit.com

8. And Shia LaBeouf and James Franco shopped new films and made public appearances amidst France's own MeToo movement in the country's film industry:

Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Last year it was Johnny Depp, this year it’s James Franco and Shia Labeouf. Why is Cannes so obsessed with redeeming men accused of abuse and sexual assault? https://t.co/pSGgq2AP61

— Seeking New Management (@cocainecross) May 18, 2024
@cocainecross / Variety / Via x.com

James Franco and Shia LaBeouf on the Cannes red carpet. pic.twitter.com/fSeq4qtsMc

— Caroline Renard (@carolinerenard_) May 20, 2024
@carolinerenard_ / Via x.com

shia labeouf and james franco being at the cannes festival pic.twitter.com/VmsjbNJW1B

— Lucas 📽️ (@mazzysstars) May 20, 2024
@mazzysstars / Via x.com