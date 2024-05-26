    Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Made A Rare Public Appearance With Their Two Children

    It's the first time they've been notably photographed in a minute.

    You know Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who have been married since 2015.

    Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher sitting courtside at a basketball game, smiling and holding hands. Mila is wearing a white top, Ashton a plaid shirt and baseball cap
    You probably also know that they share two children together: 9-year-old Wyatt and 7-year-old Dimitri.

    Ashton Kutcher in a suit and Mila Kunis in an elegant gown pose together on the red carpet at an awards event
    Ashton and Mila didn't really make public appearances with their kids to begin with — and if you've been really clued-in, you probably noticed that the couple have kept a low profile in general. Here's a pic of them at an Academy Museum of Motion Pictures event in April of last year...

    Ashton Kutcher in a black tuxedo and Mila Kunis in a sheer top and black pants at the Breakthrough Prize red carpet event
    ...And here's a pap shot of them getting food in September of last year. Otherwise, they haven't been in front of cameras very much in the last year.

    Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are casually dressed and holding drinks and food containers while walking outside a building
    In September of last year, Ashton and Mila also faced intense backlash for a letter they wrote in support of That '70s Show costar and convicted rapist Danny Masterson. In a subsequent apology video, the couple said the letter they wrote was "intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way."

    So it was a little surprising for them — kids in tow — to make a public appearance just a few days ago at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, in courtside seats for a WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever.

    Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend a basketball game with their children. They are seated and smiling, enjoying the event
    They also got a photo with Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark:

    Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, their kids, Wyatt and Dimitri, with Caitlin Clark
