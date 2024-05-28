You may or may not know that Anya Taylor-Joy has been married for two whole-ass years — to musician Malcolm McRae, specifically.
Anya revealed the sorta-secret marriage in an IG post — where else? "Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans," she wrote in the caption. "The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second ( first ) anniversary my love…you’re the coolest🫀."
Now that the proverbial beans have been spilled, Anya is revealing more about how the couple came to enter their current state of wedded bliss.