    Here's The Strange Connection Between Anya Taylor-Joy's Marriage And "Forrest Gump"

    "Complete accident and he's a boy from Alabama."

    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    You may or may not know that Anya Taylor-Joy has been married for two whole-ass years — to musician Malcolm McRae, specifically.

    Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae in casual outfits with leather jackets and jeans, walking out of a building
    Anya revealed the sorta-secret marriage in an IG post — where else? "Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans," she wrote in the caption. "The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second ( first ) anniversary my love…you’re the coolest🫀."

    Anya Taylor-Joy at a Formula 1 event wearing a leather jacket, shorts, and sunglasses, holding a badge and electronic device
    Now that the proverbial beans have been spilled, Anya is revealing more about how the couple came to enter their current state of wedded bliss.

    Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae hold hands as they walk
    So, in a Letterboxd interview alongside Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga costar Chris Hemsworth, Anya got deep about one of her cinematic faves...

    Specifically, the 1994 tearjerker classic Forrest Gump, which won six Oscars including Best Picture and a Best Actor statuette for Tom Hanks.

    Tom Hanks, dressed in a light suit and plaid shirt, sits on a bench holding a box of chocolates with a suitcase beside him in a scene from Forrest Gump
    Forrest Gump, I love that movie," she said. "I miss movies like that."

    Closeup of Anya Taylor-Joy
    "Just huge, epic sagas where you just feel every emotion under the sun and there’s, like, this beautiful poetry underneath it. I love it.”

    Robin Wright and Tom Hanks are sitting on the ground in front of a weathered building, with Hanks looking concerned as Wright looks down with her head lowered in a scene from Forrest Gump
    Chris then asked Anya, “Did something special happen on the Forrest Gump bench?” — referring to the iconic bench in Savannah, Georgia that the main character sits on throughout the film.

    Tom Hanks in &quot;Forrest Gump&quot;
    “Yes," she confessed. "My husband accidentally proposed to me on the Forrest Gump bench in Savannah. Complete accident and he’s a boy from Alabama. And I’m blonde. So [it] just happened."

    Closeup of Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae
    "I hear that music and I cry like a baby.”

    Anya Taylor-Joy in a stylish dress with side cutouts and a bow detail on the red carpet, looking over her shoulder
    You can watch the entire interview with Chris and Anya here.