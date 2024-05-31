Skip To Content
    Groups Of Friends Flock To This "Elite" Shared Vacation Home In Cabo San Lucas, And After Staying There Myself, I Can See Why

    If you're going to vacation with a bunch of your friends this summer, this oceanview house is an unreal find.

    Lara Parker
    by Lara Parker

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Well, folks, summer is here. And what better way to kick off summer than heading to the beach? If you ask me, there's not much that beats it. And while I haven't seen many beaches worldwide, I've yet to meet a seaside I didn't like. So when I was offered a trip to a stunning house in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, that was overlooking the ocean, I didn't hesitate to start packing my bags.

    While I am not someone who can normally afford an entire house on my vacation without splitting the cost with friends, this time, I was somehow lucky enough to be given the opportunity to stay in one of Vrbo's homes of the year.

    Image of a stylish house with a pool used for Vrbo&#x27;s &quot;Vacation Rentals of the Year 2024&quot; feature. The house has modern architecture and a luxurious pool area
    Vrbo / Via vrbo.com

    Each year, Vrbo recognizes what they deem "the most remarkable private vacation rentals across the US."  Vrbo denotes that these homes boast "high star ratings, rave guest reviews," and, of course, "feature some of the most standout spaces" aka some of the most beautiful homes for you to dream about actually staying in. It's part of their campaign around their One Key rewards program, which is a rewards program that guests can bank up for future use through Vrbo, Expedia, and Hotels.com.

    In case you're curious, here's the full list of the Vrbo Homes of the Year 2024: 

    — Arizona 
    — California
    — Florida
    — Georgia
    — Massachusetts
    — Michigan
    — Montana 
    — Texas
    — US Virgin Islands
    — Mexico

    While each year's locations differ — and most are predominantly in the United States — this year's list had homes in Mexico and the US Virgin Islands. I was offered a comp'd two-night stay in one of these homes for editorial consideration. While I would have been over the moon to stay at any of them at no personal cost, I had my heart set on the home in Mexico, which you can see below, for obvious reasons.

    Aerial view of a luxurious cliffside mansion with a stunning pool, terraces, and scenic landscape in a hilly coastal area featured in a travel article
    Vrbo / Via vrbo.com

    I live in Los Angeles, so getting to Mexico is generally a short flight. Even shorter than flying to my home state of Indiana. Also, Mexico is freaking beautiful! I've sort of unofficially made it a tradition in my life for the past two years to travel to Mexico each year in May to celebrate my birthday. In 2022, I made it to Puerto Vallarta; in 2023, I was in Mexico City. Both of these locations were incredible, and I had the time of my life in different ways. But there is still so much of this country that I have yet to explore. 

    So, when I found out I would actually be able to head to the location in Mexico, I packed my bags and headed to Cabo San Lucas! It's a short two-hour flight from Los Angeles.

    A luxurious white villa perched on a rocky cliff in a coastal area, with a lit-up winding staircase leading to the entrance. Clear sky at twilight
    Vrbo / Via vrbo.com

    The home — “Casa Acantilado” — was described as "an extraordinary cliffside villa in the heart of downtown Cabo San Lucas." It was said to offer "an uninterrupted blend of indoor and outdoor living spaces, including bedrooms with oceanside patio access, and comes with gorgeous views of the water from the pool, sauna, and hot tub, which are great ways to start and end the day on a relaxing note." I mean, would anyone say no to this? I obviously would not.

    When checking out the listing ahead of time, I started sweating when I saw that the average price per night was $2,600 (and that a daily butler was included! omg?). For just two people (my boyfriend and me), this is a ridiculous amount for me to imagine spending (because I could not afford it, lol). But the 10,975-sq.-ft. home boasts 5 bedrooms and 5+ bathrooms, making it a spot that at least 10 people could comfortably reside in.

    Expansive cliffside villa rental listing with ocean view, sauna, pool, jacuzzi, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, daily butler, and various amenities. Priced at $2,600/night
    VRBO / Via vrbo.com

    If 10 people were to stay here, it would cost around $260/night per person, which isn't that much more expensive than other rentals or hotel rooms in the area.

    So, without further ado — and I can't believe I am about to embark on this journey with you because I still can't believe this actually happened in real life — here's my experience staying at Casa Acantilado in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for my 33rd birthday.

    A woman in a black bikini poses near an infinity pool with an ocean view from a coastal cliffside villa
    Lara Parker

    Before I arrived in Cabo, I received the following email from the concierge service included with the booking of this house (a service called Cabo Platinum). This service is not affiliated with Vrbo but is part of the experience for anyone who stays at this property. I found out during my stay that the house has a full-time staff (a concierge, a butler, a chef, and a cleaning staff that comes in and out). I was asked for my service requests for things like "activities desired (yachting)" and pre-arrival provisioning. I had never experienced anything like this before. Yachting?! Provisioning? What is this, one of my favorite Bravo shows Below Deck?

    Email confirmation from Cabo Platinum&#x27;s host and concierge Patrick for an upcoming Casa Acantilado trip. Lists flight details, guest count, services, and travel advice
    Lara Parker

    Here's a preview of the pre-stock grocery list I was asked to fill out (if I wanted provisioning). It's optional, but I ended up requesting a few things because I wasn't sure how close we would be to grocery stores or restaurants. The house is obviously beautiful, and we were there for basically one full day (and two nights), so I wasn't sure I would want to leave.

    Pre-stock grocery list divided into Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Liquor categories with columns for item, brand, and quantity. Note mentions a 20% service charge
    Lara Parker

    And here's a look at some of the other additional services the house offers (at an extra cost). You could hire a private chef for up to 25 people(!!). I actually did end up choosing to hire a private chef for my birthday dinner; more on that later.

    Price chart for Platinum Services chef options, showing costs for breakfast, lunch, dinner, full-day, breakfast &amp;amp; lunch, lunch &amp;amp; dinner based on group size
    Lara Parker

    You could also request the butler stay around for eight hours a day and even hire in-villa masseuses. I did not request the services of a butler — I can't even imagine what that would be like — but I did decide to hire a masseuse for my birthday. As you can see, for a 60-minute massage using two hands, it cost me $130 USD plus tip.

    Pricing for Butler and In-Villa Masseuse services. Butler: Full-Day $150 USD, additional hours $25 USD. Masseuse: $130-$260 USD for 60 or 90 mins, two or four hands. Gratuities and taxes not included
    Lara Parker

    They also offered private boat charters, airport transportation, reiki, spa services (like pedicures and manicures), cupping, waxing, IV drip therapy, private yoga sessions, mariachi bands, and "personal security!" All these services come at an added cost, and there was fine print in all the emails stating that cash payment will decrease the credit card fees that apply in Mexico as tax liabilities and fees can amount to plus 24% of the bill. Needless to say, I arrived with cash on hand, knowing upfront that I wanted to treat myself to a massage and a dinner with a private chef. While my actual stay at the villa was comp'd, no additional services were covered, and neither was a gratuity for the staff, so this was out of pocket.

    I wish I had been more prepared to know that the house had a full-time staff and consider the gratuity for that. I naively had no idea — even though the description said a butler was included — that it would be an out-of-pocket cost. To be clear, I didn't mind covering this at all; it's just a note for anyone else who might find themselves in this house in the future to come prepared! 

    Now, on to the actual house! We arrived on Sunday afternoon, and I was immediately blown away. The house is actually located in the Pedregal area of Cabo San Lucas, and the house is in a hillside gated community. It's right next door to the Waldorf Astoria. And when they said it was a "cliffside villa," they were not kidding. The trek in the car to get up to this house was intense. Originally I thought we may be able to walk into town from the house, but I quickly learned that while it may be possible, it would entail a serious uphill hike which I doubted I was physically equipped for.

    Exterior of a white, modern Mediterranean-style house with palm trees and a cobblestone driveway
    Lara Parker

    Here's a shot of the driveway leading up to the house. I know you can't entirely tell in this photo, but it was, well, really steep and literally built into a cliff.

    Scenic view of a cobblestone pathway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with mountains and residential houses in the background under a cloudy sky
    Lara Parker

    Upon arrival, the house concierge and butler greeted us. They carried our luggage to the main bedroom, and I immediately regretted showing up in sweatpants and lowly Asics sneakers. I had never been inside a house like this in my life, and it genuinely took my breath away.

    Exterior of a Mediterranean-style villa with a wooden arched door, plants, and a sign reading &quot;65 CASA ACANTILADO,&quot; located in a travel destination
    Lara Parker

    Upon entry into the house, you are greeted with multiple doors and a peek of lovely landscaping.

    View through glass doors to a sunlit, vibrant patio with potted plants and a gate. The image showcases a serene, inviting outdoor space
    Lara Parker

    From there, you enter a gigantic living area with a stunning view of the endless blue ocean. Writing this now, I realize I never once even sat in this seating area, but in my defense, this home had approximately 2,300 places for my butt to sit.

    Spacious modern living room with large windows showcasing an ocean view, comfortable seating, and stylish decor
    Lara Parker

    Here's a more up-close shot of the view you're greeted with from the living room. I mean? I am almost at a loss for words.

    View through large glass doors to a modern balcony with outdoor furniture, overlooking the ocean under a partly cloudy sky
    Lara Parker

    Here's a wider angle shot of the living/kitchen area.

    Spacious living room with modern decor, white furniture, and a view of the ocean through large windows. Shelves are built into the walls, and a wooden bench is in the foreground
    Lara Parker

    In the kitchen area, I was slightly embarrassed to see the provisions I had requested beforehand. As a reminder, I was here for basically one day and had no idea what to stock, so I asked for Sprite, some wine, water, Doritos, and watermelon — the necessities!

    Lara Parker

    *Not that it matters, but the beer was provided by a driver we hired during our time in Cabo. If you're ever in Cabo, I highly recommend Felipe for airport transportation!

    I also got two packs of Chips Ahoy! cookies and two blueberry muffins. Because we got such few things, our groceries were around $75 out of pocket (mainly because of the two bottles of wine).

    A white plate with two packs of Chips Ahoy! cookies and a brown paper sandwich bag with the receipt attached on a countertop
    Lara Parker

    Off the kitchen and living room was a massive dining area that comfortably accommodated up to 10 people. Our concierge seemed amused that it was just the two of us. A few weeks before, they had hosted a bachelor party for nearly 20 people.

    Modern, spacious dining area with glass table, black high-back chairs, and round light fixture, featuring ocean view and minimalistic decor
    Lara Parker

    Off the dining area was this seating area around a large TV. Once again, this was a space we never needed but admired nonetheless.

    Modern living room with a curved sofa, round coffee table, built-in TV, and a ceiling fan. The room features a brick dome ceiling and decorative pillows
    Lara Parker

    The house also came with its own gym, of course.

    Home gym with weight machines, benches, and a mirrored wall, surrounded by glass windows overlooking outdoor greenery
    Lara Parker

    To get to the main bedroom, there were stairs down from the living area, and this was the view that greeted us on our way down. The lower level of the house also had another bedroom (which we never used) and a garage space.

    Spiral staircase with ocean view through tall windows, adorned with two framed octopus art pieces
    Lara Parker

    While the entirety of this house was incredible, the main bedroom was truly something. We spent a lot of our time in this space because it came with its own private balcony that was legitimately inaccessible for anyone else as it was (you guessed it!) built into the cliffside. The only way to get to this balcony was through the main bedroom. At night, we slept with the screen doors open to the sounds of waves crashing. I can't imagine a better white noise.

    Spacious bedroom with a large bed, seating area, and floor-to-ceiling windows opening to a balcony with ocean views
    Lara Parker

    Here's a wide-angle shot of the private balcony. This balcony also had steps leading down to another little private seating area.

    Lara Parker

    Here's the additional private seating off the main bedroom. If I had a serious complaint about this house, it would be that you can't actually access the beach from the house. This is probably for the best, because the beach that it is above does not allow any swimming whatsoever. In fact, signs around the area ask people to avoid becoming a statistic (as in, another death). The current and riptides at this particular beach area are widely understood to be dangerous, even to those who consider themselves strong swimmers. We never actually stepped foot on the beach or felt the ocean water while at this villa, but we could hear and see it at all times from almost every room in the house.

    Oceanview from a stone walkway winding around a cliff edge, overlooking a beach and expansive water horizon. No people are present
    Lara Parker

    But, with that being said, if you like to actually get in the ocean and have easy access to doing so from your rental, this is not the spot for you.

    Just for good measure, I took a shot from the little stone private seating area, looking up at the house from below. One of my favorite things while staying at this house was sitting on the cliffside and listening to the waves crash. I also got to see several lizards!

    Modern white building with balconies built on a rocky hillside with cacti in the foreground, under a clear sky
    Lara Parker

    Now, for the rest of the main bedroom. It featured a king-sized bed (can you imagine if it was full-sized? lol) with a direct view of the ocean, a gigantic bathroom, and a walk-in closet.

    Lara Parker

    As for the main bedroom's bathroom, I thought it was just ok in terms of design — though I do love a double sink — but I was thrilled to see that it came equipped with a giant bathtub with (again, you guessed it!) amazing views of the ocean and a window that opened completely so that you could immerse yourself into the sounds of waves crashing. However, when I tried to use the bathtub, it didn't work! The water did not get hot, and to avoid wasting water, we stopped trying after about 10 minutes of tinkering. I would have asked the concierge for help, but it was later at night when we tried to use it, and ultimately, we left the next day. It could have been a user error, but I do know my way around a bathtub.

    A luxurious bathroom with an ocean view features a sunken black bathtub, modern fixtures, and large windows offering a stunning scenic vista
    Lara Parker

    Here's a look at the main bedroom's huge walk-in closet featuring my clothing. The closet also had two robes hanging for guest use, and if you know me, you know I freaking love a white fluffy robe.

    Lara Parker

    Before we move on to the pool and the rest of this beautiful house, I wanted to share a look at one of the guest suites. They were lovely in their own way, but we never used them at all. Casa Acantilado is composed of two separate buildings attached via the pool area. This guest suite was located in the second building, off the pool area.

    Lara Parker

    The concierge asked us when we arrived if we would be ok with the staff turning off the air conditioning in the four other bedrooms that we would not be staying in, and we, of course, said yes. While we were obviously allowed in any of the rooms, it felt unnecessary to potentially make a mess by spending time in the various other guest suites, but I did peek in to take some photos for you. While not every one of the guest suites featured ocean views like the main bedroom, the view wasn't exactly what I would call "ugly." It looked out over the cliffside community.

    Now, for what I consider the main event: the POOL. As mentioned previously, this house does not actually provide access to a beach, so this pool/hot tub combo is the spot for lounging. And lounge, I did.

    A luxurious, curved poolside area with lounge chairs and umbrellas overlooks a serene ocean view, adjacent to white modern architecture and cacti
    Lara Parker

    Here are even more views of the pool. I mean, it was a really picturesque pool. If you think this is a lot, just imagine how many photos I have of this pool taking up space on my phone. And no, I will not delete them.

    Lara Parker

    Off to the side of the pool was another dining area with a mini kitchen for meals poolside.

    Lara Parker

    And this was the hot tub, which was basically an infinity hot tub. I did use this several times. I really cannot emphasize enough how much I enjoyed sitting in this hot tub, looking off into the abyss, and contemplating the meaning of life.

    Infinity pool overlooking a calm ocean, with blue tiles and a statue of a dolphin nearby. Sky is overcast, adding a tranquil atmosphere to the scene
    Lara Parker

    There was also an outdoor shower, which I sadly did not get around to using!

    Ocean view from a white and blue-tiled balcony featuring a decorative dolphin statue and a green bush. The balcony overlooks a vast expanse of water under a cloudy sky
    Lara Parker

    The home also has its very own sauna! While I never used this — I swear, I thought I would have more time to do all of these things — I did go inside and take a picture of the incredible view it offered.

    Lara Parker

    On Monday, our full day at the villa and my birthday, I spent the day relaxing by the pool, thinking about how lucky I am to be in this villa and experiencing these views. Several times, my boyfriend and I would stop, look at each other, and have a moment where we were like, "I can't believe we're here."

    A scenic view of a coastal resort featuring lounge chairs with umbrellas beside a lush green hedge, overlooking the ocean
    Lara Parker

    Since I was staying here on my actual birthday, I hired a private masseuse to come to the house, which the house concierge set up for me. She arrived promptly at 11 a.m. and gave me one of the best massages of my life. I am not someone who regularly gets massages — though I would if I could — but I have had my fair share of massages over the years. I struggle with terrible TMJ and neck and back pain from living with endometriosis and adenomyosis. I was coming off my period while I was at the house, and my body was struggling; the migraine was forming by the time she arrived. The massage was incredibly painful in the best way, and I only wish I lived closer so that I could see her again. My tension headache was gone afterward.

    A person enjoys an outdoor massage on a terrace overlooking the sea
    Lara Parker

    As mentioned previously, this massage cost me $130 USD out of pocket, but after gratuity, I paid $180. And it was worth every damn penny.

    After a legitimately perfect day lounging around the pool, listening to the sounds of the ocean, it was time to get ready for the other treat I bestowed upon myself: a dinner made by a private chef! As the sun began to set, we prepared for our 7 p.m. dinner and decided to sit outside.

    Oceanfront balcony view with a clear sky, flying birds, and a distant horizon. There are lounge chairs and a flowering plant on the balcony
    Lara Parker

    The chef offers several different menu options — a few of which you can see below — and choosing which menu I wanted for dinner was one of the hardest decisions we made on this trip.

    Menu items categorized: seafood-heavy &quot;MAR DE CORTEZ,&quot; BBQ-focused &quot;BBQ GEORGINA&quot; with various dishes, and varied options under &quot;THE SMOKE.&quot;
    Lara Parker

    However, I ended up going with the "Cielito Lindo" menu because I am absolutely obsessed with tortilla soup, and I wanted churros! Here's what our dinner setup looked like as well.

    Outdoor seating area overlooking the ocean with a sofa, wine glasses, and utensils set on the table. A potted plant is visible by the railing
    Lara Parker

    The meal was absolutely incredible. No part of me thought it wouldn't be. This meal was another "pinch myself" moment where I couldn't believe this was happening. Not to harp on that too much, but I do recognize how privileged I am to be able to spend my birthday in such a beautiful place. I try not to take it for granted. Below is the tortilla soup and churros with mezcal chocolate dipping sauce. Best tortilla soup I've ever had.

    Lara Parker

    While we only hired the private chef for one meal, the concierge said that some of the groups they host are so big that they have two private chefs cooking three meals daily. Now, that's luxury. As a reminder, the cost of a dinner for one to four people (there were two of us) from the private chef was $130 + the cost of groceries. The groceries for our meal ended up being around $44. So, all in, this five-course meal cost us $174.

    This was my first experience having a meal prepared for me by a private chef, and I could not stop thinking about how much it felt like I was a guest on Bravo's Below Deck. I even caught myself saying, "Compliments to the chef!" more than once. But seriously, compliments to the chef!! This food was so good.

    A bowl of corn salad topped with onions and spices, placed on a set dining table with a knife, fork, wine glass, and water glass
    Lara Parker

    The dish above is esquites with scallops, mayonnaise, fresh cotija cheese, and lime. 

    As the meal winded down, I knew my time at Casa Acantilado was ending, and I tried to soak up every last moment, including this beautiful sunset.

    Sunset view over an ocean with rugged cliffside in the foreground, illustrating natural beauty and tranquility. No people or text present
    Lara Parker

    While I will likely never be able to return with just my partner and me — because $2,600/night is certainly out of our price range — I could totally see trying to come back with 10–20 of my closest friends (if I had this many close friends lol!). Casa Acantilado was a slice of paradise that I feel genuinely fortunate to have experienced. I still find myself thinking about the feeling of falling asleep in that main bedroom, with the screens open to the sounds of waves crashing. I am unsure if I believe in heaven, but if I did, I think it would be similar to this.

    A moonlit path leads to a white building on a hilltop, surrounded by lush vegetation and rocky terrain, under a cloudy night sky. Image fits travel category
    Lara Parker

    If you (and, like, 15–20 of your closest friends) want to inquire about booking your own stay at Casa Acantilado, you can do so here.

    Note: BuzzFeed was provided this trip free of charge, though we were under no obligation to provide a positive review.