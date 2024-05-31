Groups Of Friends Flock To This "Elite" Shared Vacation Home In Cabo San Lucas, And After Staying There Myself, I Can See Why

As for the main bedroom's bathroom, I thought it was just ok in terms of design — though I do love a double sink — but I was thrilled to see that it came equipped with a giant bathtub with (again, you guessed it!) amazing views of the ocean and a window that opened completely so that you could immerse yourself into the sounds of waves crashing. However, when I tried to use the bathtub, it didn't work! The water did not get hot, and to avoid wasting water, we stopped trying after about 10 minutes of tinkering. I would have asked the concierge for help, but it was later at night when we tried to use it, and ultimately, we left the next day. It could have been a user error, but I do know my way around a bathtub.