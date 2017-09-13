 back to top
Lady Gaga Has Confirmed That She Has Fibromyalgia

"I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it."

Lara Parker
Lara Parker
So, you've probably heard of Lady Gaga, which means you've probably also heard that she has a documentary about her life coming out on Netflix on Sept. 22.

Last week, a trailer for Gaga: Five Foot Two dropped, and it showed her struggling with chronic pain.

She also talked about her pain at the Toronto International Film Festival, saying, "It's hard, but it's liberating, too."

But now, she has opened up completely about her illness, confirming that she lives with fibromyalgia — which reportedly affects around 5 million Americans.

In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness &amp; connect people who have it.
She also got candid about her journey to find things that help ease her pain.

Thought ice helped #Fibromyalgia. I was wrong &amp; making it worse. Warm/Heat is better. Electric Heated Blanket, Infrared Sauna, Epsom Baths.
Her tweets were met with support from people around the world.

@ladygaga https://t.co/5F9vFvwfBr is a great autoimmune community where tips and advice about dealing with conditio… https://t.co/GX2Gf8QKfN
People thanked her for making them feel less alone in their own journey with chronic pain.

@ladygaga I've dealt with chronic pain for years that doctors can't figure out, It's miserable but thank you for ma… https://t.co/PDtoBU3WGh
Thank you for being so open and honest about this, Lady Gaga.

