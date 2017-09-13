Lady Gaga Has Confirmed That She Has Fibromyalgia

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy So, you've probably heard of Lady Gaga, which means you've probably also heard that she has a documentary about her life coming out on Netflix on Sept. 22. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Netflix Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Last week, a trailer for Gaga: Five Foot Two dropped, and it showed her struggling with chronic pain. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Netflix / Via youtube.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin She also talked about her pain at the Toronto International Film Festival, saying, "It's hard, but it's liberating, too." Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Netflix / Via youtube.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin But now, she has opened up completely about her illness, confirming that she lives with fibromyalgia — which reportedly affects around 5 million Americans. xoxo, Gaga @ladygaga In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it. Tue Sep 12 11:49:19 UTC+0000 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite She also got candid about her journey to find things that help ease her pain. xoxo, Gaga @ladygaga Thought ice helped #Fibromyalgia. I was wrong & making it worse. Warm/Heat is better. Electric Heated Blanket, Infrared Sauna, Epsom Baths. 11:59 PM - 12 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Her tweets were met with support from people around the world. Maria @marialikespasta @ladygaga https://t.co/5F9vFvwfBr is a great autoimmune community where tips and advice about dealing with conditio… https://t.co/GX2Gf8QKfN 12:01 AM - 13 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite People thanked her for making them feel less alone in their own journey with chronic pain. malorie | like limit @glorytogaga @ladygaga I've dealt with chronic pain for years that doctors can't figure out, It's miserable but thank you for ma… https://t.co/PDtoBU3WGh Wed Sep 13 00:04:23 UTC+0000 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Thank you for being so open and honest about this, Lady Gaga. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link @ladygaga / Via instagram.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Promoted by View Comments