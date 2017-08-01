Three In Five Young Australian Men Still Live With Their Parents

Share On more Share On more

The number of young Australian men and women still living with their parents has ballooned in the past decade and a half, according to a new report from a long-running study of Australian households.



The report, released on Wednesday, is based on data collected between 2001 and 2015 in the Household, Income and Labor Dynamics (HILDA) survey, a longitudinal study of Australian households funded by the Department of Social Services.

Currently, HILDA tracks more than 17,000 people in 9,500 households.

It found that in 2015, 60% of men and 48% of women aged 22-25 were living in the family home – a big jump from 43% and 27% respectively in 2001.

The report's author, professor Roger Wilkins, told BuzzFeed News there were a "number of factors" driving the change in living arrangements.



"One of which is the rising cost of housing, whether you’re renting or buying but particularly if you’re buying," he said.

"We are going to university in greater numbers than ever before, so I think that’s part of the explanation – that people are staying in the parental home while in education, and they’re staying in education longer.

"I think the labour market is also important. There are indications it’s more difficult for young people to find full-time jobs, and underemployment is more prevalent among young people than the general population."