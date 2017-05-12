Politicians Spent Budget Week Being Asked If They’ve Ever Taken Drugs

1. After the government revealed in the Budget this week it would introduce drug testing of welfare recipients, Senate crossbencher Jacqui Lambie had this response: why not test pollies too?
“If they’re being paid by taxpayers on welfare, how come politicians and public servants aren’t getting the same treatment and leading by example?” Lambie asked on Channel Seven’s Sunrise on Wednesday.
“If you think it’s drug free up here you’re kidding yourselves.”
Her comments received a lot of attention, and led to senior Coalition pollies being questioned on whether they’d take a drug test, or had used drugs.
3. In an interview with BuzzFeed News on Thursday, treasurer Scott Morrison said he had never, ever used illegal drugs.
Alice Workman: Well, have you ever smoked pot?
Morrison: No.
Workman: Have you ever used any illicit drugs?
Morrison: No.
Workman: Would you ever?
Morrison: No.
The treasurer also said he was happy to take a drug test: “Show me the bag, I’ll blow in it… caffeine’s probably the only thing you’ll find.”
4. In a Facebook Live interview with the Huffington Post, prime minister Malcolm Turnbull said he’d take a test any time.
Karen Barlow: “You are known to have smoked pot… in regards to testing welfare recipients, are you prepared, as a politician, to get your prime ministerial salary, to undergo a drug test?”
Turnbull: “I would be happy to undergo a drug test at any time.”
5. On Radio National’s Wednesday Drive program finance minister Mathias Cormann joined the conga line of heavy hitters agreeing to a swab.
Patricia Karvelas: “Would you be randomly drug tested? Do you think politicians should be randomly drug tested just like unemployed people are under your trial?”
Cormann: “I would be very happy to be randomly drug tested.”
6. And on Drive on Thursday, social services minister Christian Porter said he once inhaled marijuana as a “very young youth”.
Porter: “When I was first state attorney general I got asked this within the first week of becoming attorney general, so I’m on the record as saying that I did try marijuana as a very young youth, but that’s it.”
Karvelas: “That’s it, only marijuana?”
Porter: “That’s it.”
Karvelas: “Did you inhale?”
Porter: “I think I might well have, but it was a long, long time ago.””
In a press conference earlier on Thursday, Porter said: “I’m completely relaxed about something like that.”
7. Meanwhile, backbencher George Christensen told activist group GetUp that he was “happy to deliver” his wee to them for testing.
8. That’s a lot of talk. But will drug testing for politicians ever become a reality?
Mathias Cormann said he’d “take on notice” a question about whether the government would consider mandating drug tests for politicians as well as welfare recipients.