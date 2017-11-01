Western Australia Has Apologised To People Convicted Of Historic Laws Against Gay Sex

West Australian premier Mark McGowan has issued a "long overdue" apology to gay men convicted of having consensual sex in the years before the state decriminalised homosexuality in 1990.



In a speech to parliament at noon on Wednesday, McGowan said unjust laws had been used for decades in Western Australia to "shame homosexual men, to deny their human rights and their humanity".

"Before homosexuality was decriminalised, men could be sentenced to years in prison, hard labour and whipping, for having consensual sex with another man," he told the parliament.

"These acts should never have been considered an offence, and the men impacted should never have had a criminal record against their names. Hundreds of Western Australians have unfairly borne the stigma of having a criminal record for acts that are no longer considered a crime."

"On behalf of the government of Western Australia, I am sorry for the unjust laws passed here, and the real and deep pain that they caused."



The apology comes as the McGowan government introduced legislation to expunge historic convictions. Under the proposed law, people convicted of historic laws can apply to have their convictions expunged, as can the family members of convicted people who are now deceased.

"Such was the shame these laws caused that even decades later many remain silent," McGowan said.

"I feel a deep sense of sadness that many victims of these unjust laws are not alive today to hear this apology. I hope their families and friends can take some solace from this moment."

McGowan added that the historic laws had diminished gay men by "rendering their love illegal and making their sexuality a source of shame".



"These laws were state sanctioned discrimination. The uncomfortable truth is that they were also the foundation upon which much current homophobia is built. What my government and I can do today is wipe some slates clean."



His speech was met with applause from the politicians in the chamber.