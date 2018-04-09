Here's An Update From The Increasingly Complicated Geoffrey Rush Defamation Case

The defamation case launched by Geoffrey Rush against The Daily Telegraph has taken a new turn, with the Sydney newspaper now attempting to sue the Sydney Theatre Company (STC), one of the sources for its stories that alleged a complaint was made about Rush's behaviour towards a female cast member.



Meanwhile, a senior lawyer representing Rush says his client is housebound, barely eating, and suffering from anxiety as a result of the newspaper's stories.

The Australian actor launched the defamation suit over articles published in The Daily Telegraph in November 2017 that alleged a complaint of "inappropriate behaviour" had been made against him, and that he had "inappropriately touched" a female cast member during a 2015-16 STC production of King Lear.

Rush denies the allegations. He is suing the publisher of The Daily Telegraph, Nationwide News, and the journalist who wrote the stories, Jonathon Moran, for defamation.

The actor claims the newspaper coverage suggested, among other things, that he is a "pervert", that he acted as a "sexual predator" on the set of King Lear, and that he engaged in "scandalously inappropriate behaviour of a sexual nature" in the theatre.



The defamation claim also argues that mentions of other prominent men in the media industry who had allegations published against them as part of the movement widely known as #MeToo – Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Don Burke – contributed to the imputations against Rush.

Last month, Nationwide News suffered a major setback when Justice Michael Wigney struck out its entire defence of truth and a small section of its qualified privilege defence (in which the newspaper has to prove it acted reasonably in publishing the stories).

Wigney said the Telegraph had not provided enough detail about the allegation that Rush had inappropriately touched his female co-worker as he carried her across the stage in the production.

Wigney also dismissed a subpoena to the STC from the newspaper, labelling it a "fishing expedition" to try and find material to support its case.

Now, Nationwide News has filed a cross-claim against the Sydney Theatre Company, attempting to make the company part of the defamation proceedings and jointly liable in the case of a ruling against The Daily Telegraph.

The cross-claim argues that the STC should be considered a joint defendant in the defamation case as it had supplied The Daily Telegraph with four statements pertaining to the complaint against Rush that the theatre company knew would be published.



The Daily Telegraph has also launched an appeal against Wigney's decision to strike out part of its qualified privilege defence and reject the subpoena.



In court on Monday morning, Rush's barrister Sue Chrysanthou slammed the cross-claim as "spurious" and accused Nationwide News' owner, News Limited, of treating the case "like a game".

“This cross-claim is very unusual indeed and ultimately is doomed to fail," she said.

“What News Limited is saying, and I don’t think News Limited has ever said this before, it’s a novel claim, [is that] when it rings a person and asks for comment for a story, it’s appropriate to sue that person for complying with the request."

(News Limited, now known as News Corp Australia, owns Nationwide News.)

She also criticised Nationwide News for naming one of Moran's sources in its defence, saying it effectively broke confidentiality as the source had told Moran his quote was "not for attribution".



Most people working in the media industry would take that to mean, "Do not use my name, mate. I am confidential," Chrysanthou told the court.

In response, Nationwide News barrister Alec Leopold accused Chrysanthou of "muckraking" and said there was no procedural basis for the "serious allegations of professional misconduct" she was making against his instructing solicitor.

Nicholas Pullen, a partner at the law firm HWL Elsworth who is representing Rush, wrote in an affidavit filed on Monday that his client has become "virtually housebound", barely eats, wakes up every morning with a sense of dread, and is concerned for the wellbeing of his children.

"[Rush] has found that as a direct result of the publications he has been constantly associated in Australia and internationally with the #MeToo movement that involves allegations of sexual misconduct against colleagues in the entertainment industry," the affidavit reads.

Rush's lawyers have been pushing for a speedy hearing, but Justice Wigney said on Monday the case would likely not be heard until December based on the court's current schedule.

The case is next in court on Friday to hear argument on the application to file a cross-claim, and an application to file a further amended defence.

There will be a first hearing into The Daily Telegraph's appeal, before a different judge, on Wednesday morning.

