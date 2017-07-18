Sections

Two Greens Senators Had To Resign Over Surprise Dual Citizenship And Twitter Can't Stop Making Jokes

"To lose one deputy leader may be regarded as a misfortune..."

Posted on
Lane Sainty
Lane Sainty
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Last week, Greens senator and co-deputy leader Scott Ludlam announced his shock resignation from the Senate after finding out he's a dual citizen. Today, his fellow co-deputy, Larissa Waters, announced precisely the same thing. On Twitter, people had one question: what the fuck?

1.

*whispers* Larissa Waters was born in Canada...
Alice Workman @workmanalice

*whispers* Larissa Waters was born in Canada...



2.

To lose one deputy leader may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness
Adam Gartrell @adamgartrell

To lose one deputy leader may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness



3.

i think larissa waters' announcement is going to be that everythings fine. thats my gut feeling
thomas violence @thomas_violence

i think larissa waters' announcement is going to be that everythings fine. thats my gut feeling



4.

Oh shit, I know what Larissa Waters is going to announce
Reid Parker @ReidParker_

Oh shit, I know what Larissa Waters is going to announce



5.

Look I understand the greens don't want borders but this is a bit ridiculous
dan @dannolan

Look I understand the greens don't want borders but this is a bit ridiculous



6.

The lesson here is always read the terms and conditions #auspol
Kemal Atlay @kemal_atlay

The lesson here is always read the terms and conditions #auspol



7.

GOOD: soulless lizard people holding govt for decades BAD: holding citizenship in a country you haven't been to since you were 11 months old
Allison Gallagher @allisongallaghr

GOOD: soulless lizard people holding govt for decades BAD: holding citizenship in a country you haven't been to since you were 11 months old



8.

I regret to inform you all that I was born in Wollongong
ryan cropp @ryancropp

I regret to inform you all that I was born in Wollongong



9.

Weirdest episode of Survivor ever
Possum Comitatus @Pollytics

Weirdest episode of Survivor ever



10.

BREAKING: The Greens
Sam Ryan @shesaidso

BREAKING: The Greens



11.

The problem with The Greens is that they are global citizens.
Dan Ilić 💨 @danilic

The problem with The Greens is that they are global citizens.



12.

wait what section of the military is that?
Tim Stewart @TStew777

wait what section of the military is that?



13.

First thing Larissa Waters did was apologise. She IS Canadian! #auspol
Dylan Caporn @Dylan_Caporn

First thing Larissa Waters did was apologise. She IS Canadian! #auspol



14. The lesson we can all learn from this? Never tweet.

I was born in Canada, no one tells me to go back to where I came from. Funny that. https://t.co/e52ttZduW5
Larissa Waters @larissawaters

I was born in Canada, no one tells me to go back to where I came from. Funny that. https://t.co/e52ttZduW5



Lane Sainty is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Lane Sainty at lane.sainty@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

