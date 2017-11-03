Calls Are Growing For A Citizenship Audit – But Major Parties Are Holding Off

Share On more Share On more

Calls for a parliament-wide citizenship audit are increasing following the resignation of Senate president Stephen Parry and questions over the status of environment minister Josh Frydenberg.



In recent days, backbenchers including Kevin Andrews, Eric Abetz and Craig Kelly from the Coalition and Meryl Swanson from Labor have joined the Greens' call for an audit of all politicians to resolve the citizenship crisis engulfing the parliament.

On Friday The Australian newspaper suggested Frydenberg, whose mother was born in Hungary but fled the Holocaust as a child, may be a dual citizen.

Frydenberg stridently denied the charge and released documents showing his mother's nationality was recorded as "stateless".

"It is absolutely absurd to think that I could involuntarily acquire Hungarian citizenship by rule of a country that rendered my mother stateless," he told the ABC.

"My citizenship is clear, I am an Australian and an Australian only."

Frydenberg also said that gaining Hungarian citizenship was a protracted process that neither he, nor anybody on his behalf, had undertaken.

Speaking to Sky on Friday, attorney-general George Brandis called the Frydenberg allegations "frankly revolting".

"This is not Salem in the 1690s where we go around whispering allegations about other people on the basis of no facts whatsoever," he said.

While some backbenchers have spoken out in favour of an audit, senior politicians in both major parties have hosed the idea down.

Tanya Plibersek and Alan Tudge said they were on a "unity ticket" speaking to ABC Melbourne on Thursday, both arguing that an audit would reverse the "onus of proof".

Labor senate leader Penny Wong told ABC radio on Friday that Labor had "nothing to fear" from an audit given the party's internal vetting processes.

"But we’re yet to be convinced that it’s the best way forward because the audit doesn’t resolve the fundamental issue, which is that that the High Court is the only body which can determine if someone is invalid," she said.

Calls for an audit gained ground in the wake of Parry's shock resignation earlier this week, when his British citizenship was confirmed on Wednesday.



As president of the Senate, Parry presided over the High Court referrals of six senators whose citizenship was under a cloud.

On Thursday it was revealed that communications minister Mitch Fifield was aware of Parry's potential British citizenship weeks ago.

But prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has denied knowing anything, saying he found out about Parry through the media at the same time everyone else did.