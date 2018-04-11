Thermomix Was Fined $4.6 Million After People Were Badly Burned Using Its $2,000 Kitchen Appliance

Kitchen appliance company Thermomix has been fined $4.6 million after it failed to warn the public that an expensive cooking device advertised as an "all-in-one kitchen" had left some people with serious burns.
In a Federal Court decision in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, Judge Bernard Murphy handed down the hefty fine, saying the company had sat on information about the potential dangers of the TM31 device, which costs about $2,000.
The fine was handed down in a penalty hearing on Wednesday after the company – Thermomix in Australia – and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission came to an agreement.
The mixing bowl lid of the device could shift while cooking took place, potentially ejecting hot liquid or food from the bowl during the process and presenting a risk of injury to consumers.
In March 2016 a Perth mother who said an exploding Thermomix gave her second-degree burns was perhaps the most widely reported incident of the device malfunctioning.
Danika Jones told BuzzFeed News she had been cooking pasta in her Thermomix when it "just exploded".
"The lid blew off and hot liquid went everywhere, all over me," she said. "The pain was intense."
Jones was taken to hospital and treated for burns. Her story was included on a Today Tonight TV segment on multiple cases of malfunctioning TM31s across Australia.
Thermomix was aware of 35 serious injuries caused by the TM31 at the time it put out a statement in March 2016, which claimed the device had never been the subject of a product recall, and that it was "absolutely safe", Murphy said.
The TM31 was, in fact, subject to a voluntary recall action at the time, for the seal on the device lid to be replaced.
Judge Murphy ruled that the statement amounted to misleading and deceptive conduct and made false representations.
He also found that Thermomix was aware of the shifting lid issue from July 7, 2014 to September 23, 2014, and that by failing to tell customers about the issue during this time it was guilty of false and misleading conduct.
Thermomix broke Australian consumer law by failing to notify the government that people had suffered serious injuries from using its devices on 14 separate occasions from June 2012 to July 2016.
It also told a customer, referred to as "MV", that she would only get a refund for the $2,000 device if she signed an agreement that she wouldn't talk about the settlement, or say anything negative about Thermomix or its parent company Vorwerk.
In a press conference on Wednesday, Thermomix in Australia's executive manager Bianca Mazur said the company had made mistakes. "It simply was not good enough," she said.
Founder and managing director of Thermomix in Australia, Grace Mazur, said it was clear the company should have done better in how it managed "complex issues over the past few years".
"As a fast growing local company, aspects of what happened were not good enough," she said in a statement. "We regret this very much, are sorry, and apologise to those who were affected.
"We have learned a lot, have evolved as a company in the years since then, and would never make these mistakes again."
Customers who bought a TM31 from July to September in 2014 will be offered a free TM5, a new model of the machine.
