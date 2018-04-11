Thermomix Was Fined $4.6 Million After People Were Badly Burned Using Its $2,000 Kitchen Appliance

Share On more Share On more

In a Federal Court decision in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, Judge Bernard Murphy handed down the hefty fine, saying the company had sat on information about the potential dangers of the TM31 device, which costs about $2,000.



The fine was handed down in a penalty hearing on Wednesday after the company – Thermomix in Australia – and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission came to an agreement.

The mixing bowl lid of the device could shift while cooking took place, potentially ejecting hot liquid or food from the bowl during the process and presenting a risk of injury to consumers.



In March 2016 a Perth mother who said an exploding Thermomix gave her second-degree burns was perhaps the most widely reported incident of the device malfunctioning.



Danika Jones told BuzzFeed News she had been cooking pasta in her Thermomix when it "just exploded".

"The lid blew off and hot liquid went everywhere, all over me," she said. "The pain was intense."

Jones was taken to hospital and treated for burns. Her story was included on a Today Tonight TV segment on multiple cases of malfunctioning TM31s across Australia.

