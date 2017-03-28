The Largest Ever Dinosaur Footprints Have Been Found In Australia

One hundred and thirty million years ago, on a remote stretch of coastline in Western Australia, there were 21 types of dinosaurs roaming the landscape.

In what is now the Walmadany area of the Dampier Peninsula in northwestern Australia, sauropods, ornithopods and armoured dinosaurs coexisted on a vast river plain.

Sometimes the river system would flood, and as the water retreated dinosaurs would move across the muddy, sandy plain. Thousands of tracks were embedded in the sludge and preserved over time.

Extraordinary new paleontological research published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology tells of the most diverse dinosaur community ever recorded.

"Nowhere else in the world has as many types of dinosaur tracks as this area," lead researcher Steven W. Salisbury told BuzzFeed News.

"With regards to how tracks formed and the layers they occur in, we can see that most of those dinosaurs were there at pretty much the same time. It gives us a snapshot of a real live dinosaur ecosystem.

The research has also seen the discovery of the largest dinosaur footprint ever recorded, and proves the existence of stegosaurus in Australia.

"Until we found these tracks, there was no indication at all that Australia ever had stegosaurus," Salisbury said.

"Now we know that at the start of the Cretaceous Period there were stegosaurus here. It’s filling out what we know about the distribution of certain types of dinosaurs in the Southern Hemisphere, where previously we had no information at all."

The painstaking process of documenting the thousands of footprints started in 2011, and involved researchers from the University of Queensland and James Cook University.

"We’ve had to contain our excitement for about six years," Salisbury said.