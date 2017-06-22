The Footy Show Made An Anti-Transgender Joke About Caitlyn Jenner And People Are Furious

Panellist Billy Brownless asked veteran Aussie Rules player turned TV personality Sam Newman for his thoughts on the banner, joking that Newman and Jenner look alike.



Brownless: "That is a lookalike, you and Caitlyn. Do you know who Caitlyn is?"



Newman: "I know who he is... who it is. I do." [Groans and laughter from audience and panel.] "Oh well, what is she? Is it a he or she now?"



Rebecca Maddern: "It's a she now. He is a she now."



Off camera: "She is a she."



Newman: "Is it transgender, is it, or what is it?"