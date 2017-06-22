The Footy Show Made An Anti-Transgender Joke About Caitlyn Jenner And People Are Furious

Transgender advocates and St Kilda Football Club have hit out at the Nine Network's AFL Footy Show for making jokes about Caitlyn Jenner and transgender people.
On Wednesday evening, the show screened a digitally altered version of St Kilda banner on screen.
The original banner at the ground read "Saint or North / It's a massive game / The battle for the best / Kardashian baby name".
However, the AFL Footy Show digitally altered the banner so it read "Saints r on a roll / Believe the hype / Last week wasn't pretty / Like this Kardashian lookalike". The show also inserted photos of athlete turned reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner.
Panellist Billy Brownless asked veteran Aussie Rules player turned TV personality Sam Newman for his thoughts on the banner, joking that Newman and Jenner look alike.
Brownless: "That is a lookalike, you and Caitlyn. Do you know who Caitlyn is?"
Newman: "I know who he is... who it is. I do." [Groans and laughter from audience and panel.] "Oh well, what is she? Is it a he or she now?"
Rebecca Maddern: "It's a she now. He is a she now."
Off camera: "She is a she."
Newman: "Is it transgender, is it, or what is it?"
Co-host Craig Hutchison then moved the conversation on.
Sam Newman issued an apology for his comments on Thursday: "I regret the comments I made about Caitlyn Jenner. What I said was not appropriate and I’m sorry to anyone offended."
Several people criticised Newman's remarks on Twitter.
Kirsti Miller, who is a transgender woman and huge AFL fan who plays in the women's competition in Broken Hill, NSW, labelled the segment "disgusting".
Miller fought for years to be able to play in the Broken Hill women's league.
"I'd like to meet Sam face-to-face. Five minutes of Kirsti, he'll figure out we're normal people who love football just like he does. Don't make fun of us."
St Kilda CEO Matt Finnis said he had spoken to a number of people who were disappointed by the comments made.
"Research shows the use of language can have a significant impact on the mental health and well-being of members of the LGBTI community," he said.
"Comedy at the expense of transgender people is no joke."
St Kilda has contacted the AFL Footy Show to say it was disappointed by the segment.
Lane Sainty is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Contact Lane Sainty at lane.sainty@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.