This School Pulled Together To Give A Terminally Ill Teenager Her Dream Formal

A school community pulled together to give a terminally ill 15-year-old girl a dream school formal, with a professional rugby league player as her date.

Hannah Rye, a Year 10 student at Kurri Kurri High School in the Hunter region of New South Wales, Australia, was diagnosed with the rare Ewing sarcoma cancer in October 2015.



Earlier this year, she and her family discovered the cancer was terminal. So the people around Hannah - her classmates, teachers, family and the community - worked together to create the magical night dubbed "Hannah's Formal".

Her school principal, Tracey Breese, told BuzzFeed News the school had brought forward the formal to Wednesday so Hannah could attend.

"I think this really shows us that teenagers continue to astound us in what they can do," Breese said.



"They’ve pulled together and got this whole thing off the ground and organised, and it is really testament to the beautiful students we have here that they all pulled together and got it happening for her.

"She is very, very ill. She is in palliative care at the moment and her medical team did a really great job at getting her to the point where she was even able to come out."