10am, November 15: That's When We'll Know The Same-Sex Marriage Survey Result

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has today revealed the details of how the highly-anticipated result of the country's survey on same-sex marriage will be announced.



Given the media furore around the survey, and the prospect of the politically-vexed issue drawing to a close, people may have expected a circus-like spectacle – but the announcement of whether Australia has voted "yes" or "no" is set to be an understated affair.

It will take place at 10 in the morning on November 15, meaning that champagne-swilling or sorrow-drowning may begin earlier than anticipated.

The announcer will not be prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, but Australia's top two number crunchers at the ABS, statistician David Kalisch and his deputy Jonathan Palmer.

The event will be at ABS House, the bureau's HQ, in Belconnen, an outer suburb of Canberra.

