Start Remembering Your Reusable Bags, Because Woolies Is Ditching Plastic Bags

The supermarket giant will phase out single-use plastic bags by this time next year.

Posted on
Lane Sainty
Lane Sainty
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia
Woolworths Media

Australian supermarket giant Woolworths has announced it will ditch single-use plastic bags in all its stores across the country.

By this time next year, you'll have to BYO bag, or purchase a reusable one, if you're shopping at all Woolworths Group stores, including supermarkets, Big W, and liquor store BWS.

On Friday, CEO Brad Banducci said the plastic bag issue was one Woolworths "needed to take a stand on".

"Our customers expect responsible retailing and they can be assured that this is just the start of further commitments by Woolworths in this space," he said.

"Our team continues to work hard to minimise our impact on the environment through the minimisation of food waste, ethical and sustainable sourcing, and reduction in energy use."

Banducci said there would be further commitments from Woolworths in reducing the use of plastic across the supply chain – including with fruit and vegetables.

Woolworths currently goes through more than 3.2 billion single-use plastic bags a year.

The decision will apply in states that are yet to legislate against single-use plastic bags – New South Wales, Victoria, and Western Australia.

Governments in South Australia, Tasmania, the Northern Territory, and the Australian Capital Territory have already made laws to ditch the bag, and Queensland has passed a law that kicks in next year.

Woolworths' main competitor, Coles, has not made a similar pledge.

Lane Sainty is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Lane Sainty at lane.sainty@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

