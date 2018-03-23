Police Tried To Fire A Taser Before The Shot That Killed Courtney Topic

Share On more Share On more

A police officer has broken down in tears and said she tried to fire a taser before the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Sydney woman Courtney Topic outside a Hungry Jack’s restaurant in 2015.



Probationary constable Angela Tyson was one of three officers first on the scene after witnesses made emergency calls about a young woman wandering around the Hoxton Park area with a large kitchen knife on the morning of February 10, 2015.

Tyson told the NSW Coroner’s Court on Friday that after asking Topic to put down the knife multiple times, she drew her taser and attempted to fire — but the defective weapon did “nothing”.

Seconds later, Topic was shot dead by constable Ethan Tesoriero.



The 22-year-old's death is the subject of a coronial inquest that started on Monday and is expected to run for seven days.



On Friday afternoon, Tyson told the court she had asked Topic to “Put the knife down for me”, and “Put the knife on the ground”, multiple times, but it elicited no response from the 22-year-old.

Asked by junior counsel assisting the coroner Jake Harris if she considered adopting a different approach – such as using different words – Tyson said "No, I needed her to put the knife down".

The inquest heard earlier this week that Topic may have been suffering from undiagnosed schizophrenia and in a psychotic state at the time of the shooting.

Tyson, who had been a police officer for four and a half months at the time of the shooting, told the court she tried to fire the taser when Topic took steps towards her, but it didn’t work.

“I called out loud ‘The taser’s not working, the taser’s not working’,” she said. “That’s when I heard [Teseriero] start to speak. He was telling her to put down the knife as well.”

She said Teseriero was speaking in a “loud, stern voice” and was “yelling but not screaming, if there’s a difference”.

Topic turned her attention to Teseriero, and then senior constable Darren Jones used capsicum spray on her, Tyson said. After that, she started to move “very quickly” towards Teseriero.

“She just kept running towards him," Tyson said, adding the knife was "out in front".

