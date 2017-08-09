As Expected, The Senate Has Rejected The Same-Sex Marriage Plebiscite A Second Time

Australia is heading for a voluntary postal vote on same-sex marriage after the Senate knocked back the government's second attempt to hold a compulsory national plebiscite on the issue.



The vote to return the plebiscite bill for debate went down 31-31 (tied votes in the Senate are resolved in the negative), with Labor, the Greens and the Nick Xenophon Team voting against and the government and other crossbenchers voting for the motion.

Now, the government will set in motion plans for the postal vote, which is expected to attract a legal challenge from advocates.

Finance minister Mathias Cormann argued for the Senate to "reconsider" the plebiscite after voting it down last year.

He said the government "trusts the Australian people" to have a civil debate, and that the plebiscite would allow all Australians to have a say on the contentious issue, with a "diversity of views" in the public as well as the parliament.

Opposition leader in the Senate Penny Wong criticised the government for suggesting the public debate would be respectful.

"I tell you: have a read of some of the things which are said about us and our families and then come back here and tell us this is a unifying moment," she said.

"The Australian Christian Lobby described our children as 'the stolen generation'. We love our children, and I object — as does every person who cares about children and as do all those same-sex couples in this country who have kids — to being told that our children are a 'stolen generation'. You talk about unifying moments? That's not a unifying moment. It's exposing our children to that kind of hatred."

More to come.