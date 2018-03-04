Cardinal George Pell Will Face Court Today Over Alleged Historic Sexual Offences

Cardinal George Pell will face a Melbourne court on Monday for the first day of a committal hearing to determine if he will stand trial for alleged historic sexual offences.
Pell, 76, is the highest-ranking Catholic official to be charged with historic sexual offences. He is facing multiple charges from multiple complainants.
Pell denies the allegations against him.
Local and international media lined up along Melbourne's William Street from early on Monday morning, waiting to catch a glimpse of Pell as he enters the Magistrates Court.
A handful of protesters were also present, clutching signs decrying the Catholic Church and speaking to media.
At a hearing on Friday afternoon, one of the charges against the senior cardinal was dropped as the complainant has died.
The committal hearing in Melbourne Magistrates' Court under Magistrate Belinda Wallington is expected to run for up to four weeks. Up to two weeks of the trial will be in closed court while complainants give evidence.
The purpose of a committal hearing is for a magistrate to hear the evidence against the accused and decide whether it is sufficient to commit them to stand trial.
In 2014, Pell moved to Rome to take up the role of Prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, effectively the treasurer of the Vatican, appointed by Pope Francis.
The role makes him one of the highest ranked Catholics in the world, and the highest-ranked Australian Catholic.
He has taken leave from the role during the court proceedings.
