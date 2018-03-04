Cardinal George Pell Will Face Court Today Over Alleged Historic Sexual Offences

Share On more Share On more

Cardinal George Pell will face a Melbourne court on Monday for the first day of a committal hearing to determine if he will stand trial for alleged historic sexual offences.

Pell, 76, is the highest-ranking Catholic official to be charged with historic sexual offences. He is facing multiple charges from multiple complainants.

Pell denies the allegations against him.



Local and international media lined up along Melbourne's William Street from early on Monday morning, waiting to catch a glimpse of Pell as he enters the Magistrates Court.

A handful of protesters were also present, clutching signs decrying the Catholic Church and speaking to media.