Pauline Hanson Just Walked Into The Senate Wearing A Burqa, No, Really

Hanson, who is vocally anti-Muslim and anti-immigration, warned in her inaugural speech for her second stint in the Senate in 2016 that, "We are now in danger of being swamped by Muslims whose culture is incompatible with our own".

"What on earth," one senator said, as others sighed and complained to the Senate president, Stephen Parry.

Senators reacted in open-mouthed shock as Hanson, who is not Muslim, walked into the chamber with her One Nation colleague Brian Burston shortly after the beginning of Question Time.

The leader of far right Australian political party One Nation, Pauline Hanson, entered the parliament dressed in a black burqa on Thursday.

Parry said he had been advised by the clerk that Hanson's identity was known before she entered the chamber and he would "reflect on her mode of dress" as questions continued.



Hanson later removed the burqa in order to ask a question about whether the government would consider banning the burqa.



In response, the government leader in the Senate, George Brandis, slammed Hanson for the stunt.

"I'm not going to pretend to ignore the stunt you tried to pull today," he said. "We all know you are not an adherent to the Islamic faith."

Brandis warned Hanson to be careful of the offence she was doing to the "religious sensibilities" of other Australians.

"We have about half a million Australians in this country of the Islamic faith and the vast majority are good, law-abiding Australians.

"To ridicule that community, to drive it into a corner, to mock its religious garments is an appalling thing to do. And I would ask you to reflect what you have done."

His speech earned a standing ovation from Labor, the Greens and independent senator Lucy Gichuhi. Some government senators also applauded Brandis, but did not stand.

Politicians from all sides were quick to reject Hanson's stunt and praise Brandis for his speech.