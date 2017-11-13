Paterson Bill Discriminatory, Possibly Unconstitutional, Say Senior Government Ministers

Attorney-general George Brandis has suggested backbencher James Paterson's same-sex marriage bill would allow "legally and morally wrong" discrimination, as governments MPs line up on either side of a brewing parliamentary debate.



As Australia awaits the result of the same-sex marriage survey, to be announced in Canberra on Tuesday at 10am AEDT, the parliament has already moved on to discussion about what shape a bill would take if a "yes" vote is successful.

A clash is shaping up between two bills: one proposed by senator Dean Smith and the other by Paterson.

Smith's bill would continue the current exemption for religious ministers to refuse to solemnise any marriage they want, provide a grandfather clause allowing current civil celebrant to move into a new category that would also have the right to refuse, and allow religious organisations the right to refuse to serve same-sex weddings.

Paterson's bill would allow wedding service providers, religious or secular, to turn away gay couples. It would also provide immunity under anti-discrimination law for people who hold, express, and act on various traditional beliefs about marriage, sexuality, and gender.

On Monday, prime minister Malcolm Turnbull (a "yes"-voting moderate) and finance minister Mathias Cormann (a "no"-voting conservative) offered a mild rebuke to the Paterson bill, saying the Smith bill was a good starting point for parliamentary negotiations.

But other ministers have gone further. Brandis told Channel 9's Today on Tuesday morning that refusing goods and services based on identity is "already against the law".

"If you are a gay man or a gay woman and you go into a florist and say ‘I’d like to buy a bunch of flowers’, it’s just wrong and illegal for florist to say ‘I don’t serve gay people’ just as it would be wrong or illegal for the florist to say to an indigenous person ‘I don’t serve indigenous people’," he said.

"If it’s legally and morally wrong to discriminate against one gay person, I don’t know how it becomes right to discriminate against two."

Meanwhile, education minister Simon Birmingham told ABC Radio on Monday evening that a clause in Paterson's bill about removing children from classes that mention same-sex marriage, or even same-sex relationships or transgender people, may be unconstitutional.

Birmingham said that as schools are run by states and territories, they may be able to challenge any top-down attempt from the federal government to prescribe classroom activity.

"The principle of the federal parliament trying to legislate exactly how the curriculum is delivered in our schools could well struggle to pass the constitutional test," he told RN Drive.

Brandis and Birmingham are both moderates, who were part of the "Liberals and Nationals for Yes" campaign group.

Meanwhile, conservative MPs have lined up behind the Paterson bill, including former prime minister Tony Abbott, who panned Smith's bill in an op-ed in The Australian and wrongly suggested that it solely provides exemptions for ministers of religion.

Abbott took aim at Turnbull, saying both he and opposition leader Bill Shorten needed to go further than the Smith bill to protect freedom of conscience and religion.

"The opponents of same-sex marriage will certainly facilitate the passage of a bill through the parliament but hope that the prime minister will be as good as his word on entrenching the right to dissent from any new orthodoxy," he wrote.

Resources minister Matt Canavan has also lent support to the Paterson bill, as has junior minister Michael Sukkar. Both attended campaign events for the "no" side in the debate.