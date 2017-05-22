Multiple Shots Were Fired Into The Manus Detention Centre, Immigration Boss Says

In his evidence to a Senate committee on Monday, Michael Pezzullo said it appeared that initial statements from the department – stating one weapon was discharged into the air, with no injuries – were incorrect.



He also declined to say if the department had advised immigration minister Peter Dutton that the shooting incident was triggered by a young boy being led into the centre, as the minister claimed last month.

The matter is currently under two investigations: one by the PNG Defence Force and the other a criminal investigation by police.

"Based on what is now known – as opposed to what might have been known in the first hour or two following the incident – it appears as though, and I say that with a very strong caveat, dependent on the inquiries that are currently underfoot and what they turn up, it appears that the number of weapons deployed was greater than one," Pezzullo said.



Asked if it was incorrect that shots were only fired into the air, Pezzullo said the department now believes shots were fired into the centre.

"Again, subject to [the results of] PNG inquiries to establish that as a matter of fact, it appears as though in light of the information that subsequently has become available as opposed to what might have been available in the first hour or two [following the shooting], that some shots, quite a number it seems, were fired laterally into the compound, yes," he told the committee.