Casey Dellacqua Hits Back At Margaret Court Over Her Anti-Gay Comments

"Enough is enough."

Posted on
Lane Sainty
Lane Sainty
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Australia tennis player Casey Dellacqua has hit back at the retired tennis great Margaret Court for saying she will boycott Qantas over the airline's support of same-sex marriage.

Casey Dellacqua.
Pat Scala / Getty Images

Casey Dellacqua.

In a letter published in The West Australian newspaper, Court announced she would boycott Qantas "where possible" due to the airline's support of same-sex marriage.

"I believe in marriage as a union between a man and a woman as stated in the Bible," she said.

Margaret Court.
Vince Caligiuri / Getty Images

Margaret Court.

"[Qantas's] statement leaves me no option but to use other airlines where possible for my extensive travelling."

Court, who is a Christian and has previously spoken out about her anti-gay and anti-same-sex marriage views, also used the letter to point out that she had never lost a tennis match while playing for Australia.

On Friday morning, Dellacqua tweeted a picture of a letter targeting her own family that Court had written in 2013, shortly after Dellacqua and her partner Amanda Judd had a baby boy.

Margaret. Enough is enough.
caseydellacqua @caseydellacqua

Margaret. Enough is enough.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Margaret. Enough is enough," Dellacqua wrote.

In the 2013 letter, Court warned of a "fatherless generation" if society continues to "dismantle the traditional family unit".

She also used quotation marks around the word "partner" in describing Dellacqua and Judd's relationship.

"Personally, I have nothing against Casey Dellacqua or her 'partner'," Court wrote. "I simply want to champion the rights of the family over the rights of the individual to engineer social norms and produce children into their relationships."

Since Court's letter, many people have suggested either boycotting or renaming Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne due to her views on same-sex marriage and families.

@janeenorman @lanesainty @Qantas Cool. I will now boycott @TennisAustralia and all sponsors until the Melbourne stadium is renamed.
Juan Benno @WB34

@janeenorman @lanesainty @Qantas Cool. I will now boycott @TennisAustralia and all sponsors until the Melbourne stadium is renamed.

Reply Retweet Favorite


let's rename it Tennis Court Arena
louise menchies @dunkingdad

let's rename it Tennis Court Arena

Reply Retweet Favorite
@WB34 @janeenorman @lanesainty @Qantas @TennisAustralia change the margaret court court to the Tina Arena Arena
Norman Partington @njptower

@WB34 @janeenorman @lanesainty @Qantas @TennisAustralia change the margaret court court to the Tina Arena Arena

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many have also pointed out that Virgin, Australia's other major airline, is also a public supporter of same-sex marriage.

The letter comes days after Qantas CEO Alan Joyce had a cream pie thrown at his face by another Christian affronted by the airline's support of same-sex marriage.

Perth man Tony Overheu, 67, has been charged with assault over the incident.

Lane Sainty is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Lane Sainty at lane.sainty@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

