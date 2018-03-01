The Man Who Allegedly Stabbed His Pregnant Partner 49 Times Talked About Cutting Her Throat, Witnesses Say

Friends and a relative of Kirralee Paepaerei, who was found dead with 49 stab wounds to her neck and chest at her Mount Druitt home in September 2015, say the man who allegedly murdered her had previously threatened to cut her throat.



Joshua Scott Homann, 40, is on trial for the murder of Paepaerei in the NSW Supreme Court and has pleaded not guilty.

Paepaerei, a mother of four, was 37 and pregnant when she died. She and Homann had been in a relationship for about two years prior to her death, the court heard.

On Thursday, three witnesses told the court they had heard Homann make comments about cutting Paepaerei's throat.

Paepaerei's sister Kylee D'ugo told the court she had witnessed Homann make comments about cutting Paepaerei's throat on two occasions.

She said in one instance, her mother had called her from Homann and Paepaerei's house in the early hours of the morning and told her that her sister was "irate" and "upset" and she'd better come over.

When she arrived, D'ugo said, she went upstairs and found Homann pacing up and down, yelling and mumbling incoherently, and her sister sitting on the bed, hysterical. Her mother was also present.

"Josh was screaming, saying 'Shut her the fuck up, just shut her up, or I’m going to cut her throat'," D'ugo told the court.



Homann's lawyer Peter Lange put to D'ugo that she had not mentioned the incident in her police statement, and suggested to her that it did not happen.

“You’re making that up today, aren’t you?” Lange said.

"No," D'ugo said.

Lange again suggested that D'ugo had never heard Homann threaten her sister while she was hysterical or emotional.

"I put to you you're wrong," D'ugo said.

D'ugo also told the court about another incident where Homann talked about cutting Paepaerei's throat while the three of them were watching a crime show on Foxtel.

“He said ‘I could cut your throat’ and was laughing about it," she said, adding that she and her sister had not taken this comment seriously at the time.

Matthew and Katharine O'Brien, a married couple who had known Paepaerei since the early 2000s, gave evidence one after the other about an incident at their house during which they said Homann made a comment about cutting his partner's throat.

Matthew O'Brien said Paepaerei and Homann had come to visit two to three weeks before Paepaerei died. The two couples were sitting in the loungeroom talking, with his adult step daughter also present, when Homann made the comment, he said.

"Josh come out and said ‘I’m going to cut your throat’," he said. "Kirralee was saying something and he replied back to her."

"It came out of left field, for no reason, and I was just gobsmacked," O'Brien said. “It went quiet. Myself I can’t believe that anybody would say that sort of thing."