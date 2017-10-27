Malcolm Roberts Is No Longer A Senator And People Can't Handle It

This is One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts, who entered parliament at the 2016 election off the back of just 77 first preference votes in Queensland.

Roberts quickly became one of the Senate's most attention-grabbing characters – not least because of his ongoing conspiracy theories to do with climate change , NASA, CSIRO, the Bureau of Meteorology and the United Nations .

STATEMENT ON CITIZENSHIP I am a citizen only of Australia and therefore eligible to hold the position as Senator i… https://t.co/asriVKipWB

At first it was all about whether Roberts could be a citizen of India, where he was born. But as the scandal rolled on, it moved to a different theory: could Roberts have obtained British citizenship via his Welsh father?

BuzzFeed News uncovered online ancestry databases proving Roberts had once travelled on a UK passport, and, a week later, a copy of his official immigration file stating that Roberts was a British citizen – which he signed at age 19.

Roberts' adviser told Fairfax Media he was "choosing to believe" he wasn't British.