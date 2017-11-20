The Government Cancelled A Week Of Parliament And Now Everyone's Up In Arms

The Australian government has cancelled a week of parliament as it struggles with the citizenship crisis and faces the embarrassing possibility of losing a crucial vote to set up a banking inquiry.



The parliament was scheduled for two more weeks of joint sittings of the Senate and the House of Representatives, from November 27 to December 7.



But the amended schedule will see only the Senate return next week as planned. The House of Representatives will come back a week later, from December 4, and then sit a second week, from December 11, if required.

Manager of government business Christopher Pyne said the cancellation was to ensure the passage of marriage equality and deal with the citizenship crisis before the end of the year – but Labor has accused the government of trying to dodge a commission of inquiry into the banks while it is down two MPs.

Liberal National senator Barry O'Sullivan has said up to four Nationals MPs are considering crossing the floor in the House of Representatives on the bill – which would grant the numbers needed to force a debate and pass the bill into legislation.

Meanwhile, a bill for same-sex marriage has been introduced to the Senate, where debate will continue next week with a deadline for the bill to pass on November 30.

Pyne also said the lower house would pass the new citizenship legislation on December 4, meaning MPs would have until 8pm on December 5 to submit all the information required about their family birthplaces and citizenship.

"That would give us the time to do with any referrals that might be needed, give us time to digest information that has been provided by the House of Representatives and then passed any resolutions required by the end of that sitting week," Pyne said.



"When we are not dealing with citizenship, we will therefore deal with marriage equality and we will try and do that in the week of the 4 December, but if it goes on because of speeches and amendments that might need to be considered, we still have that week available to us in the 11 December and the following week if required."



If more amendments are made to the same-sex marriage bill in the House, it would have to go back to the Senate before it can be passed into law.

Pyne said the parliament would sit until both issues were dealt with. He denied the plan was a move to avoid embarrassment on the floor of the parliament, where the government is sorely lacking in numbers due to citizenship-prompted by-elections in New England and Bennelong.

"Neither John Alexander, nor Barnaby Joyce, would be back in the house," he said. "We would not sit until maybe next year, if what you are suggesting was the motivation of the government."

But the schedule change has attracted ridicule from Labor and ire from independent Queensland MP Bob Katter.

Deputy Labor leader Tanya Plibersek said the "suspension of democracy" was "the kind of thing that happens in a dictatorship".

She also called for the government to set aside its argument about passing marriage equality, saying the bill could conceivably pass parliament by the end of next week with some goodwill from the government.

Katter told a press conference that he would be sitting on Monday even if the government wasn't.