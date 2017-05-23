Julie Bishop Has Raised "Serious Concerns" With Indonesia Over Public Lashing Of Gay Men

Share On more Share On more

The men, aged 20 and 23, were allegedly having sex in a house in Aceh on March 28 when a group of vigilante enforcers entered the dwelling and filmed them.



They were sentenced to 85 lashes each last week, and lashed in front of a crowd in Banda Aceh on Tuesday. According to Human Rights Watch, they received 83 lashes, with two subtracted for the two months they spent in detention.

Australia and Indonesia have a crucial bilateral relationship, with significant cooperation on a number of economic and political fronts, notably trade and tourism.

A statement from Bishop's office provided to BuzzFeed News said: "The foreign minister has raised with the Indonesian government Australia’s serious concerns about the caning of two gay men under Sharia Law in Indonesia’s Aceh province."



"Earlier this month, the Australian government recommended that Indonesia reject discrimination on any grounds including sexual orientation and gender identity during Indonesia’s UN Human Rights Council Universal Periodic Review."