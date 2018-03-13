Kirralee Paepaerei's Family Says It Has Justice After Joshua Homann Was Found Guilty Of Murder

Share On more Share On more

Joshua Scott Homann, 41, has been found guilty of murdering his de facto partner Kirralee Paepaerei at their home in Mount Druitt in 2015.



Paepaerei, a 37-year-old mother of four, was pregnant when she was stabbed 49 times by Homann in what prosecutors described as a "frenzied" attack.

During a two-week trial in the NSW Supreme Court, the prosecution said Homann had inflicted Paepaerei's horrific injuries and subsequently made a "half-baked" effort to cover his tracks, including washing blood off his hands in the bathroom sink and lying to police about an intruder.

The jury of nine men and three women went out at 11.45am on Tuesday and returned a guilty verdict around 2.30pm.

They rejected arguments from the defence that Homann had been mentally ill at the time of the attack, and that he had been so substantially impaired that the charge should be downgraded to manslaughter.



Paepaerei's relatives, including her parents and sisters, gasped and some started to cry after the verdict was delivered, while Homann hung his head.

Many of Paepaerei's family members attended court on each day of the trial, filling the wooden benches of the King Street courtroom in Sydney's CBD.

Outside the court, crying tears of relief at the guilty verdict, they said they finally had justice for Kirralee and for her unborn baby, who would have been named Mia.

"She’s not just a statistic, she was a person," one of Kirralee's sisters told reporters. "A pregnant mother, of four boys."

"My daughter," added Paepaerei's mother Joyce D’ugo. "We got him, that’s all I care [about]."

Paepaerei's stepfather Godwin D'ugo said the family would "never get over" what had happened to Paepaerei and her unborn child.

"At the end of the day, there’s been two and a half years of hell for this family," he said. "We’ve been through one hell after another."

He described Homann's claim to be suffering from mental illness at the time of the attack as "one big act".