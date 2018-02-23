This Mother Says The Image Of Her Daughter's Death Will Stay With Her Forever

Caroline Watson-Ley, whose daughter Naomi killed herself two days after she was discharged from a psychiatric ward in 2015, has said the moment she returned home from work to find her daughter's body is "with me every minute that I am awake".

On Thursday, the final day of an inquest into Naomi's death, lawyers and officials at the NSW Coroner's Court in Glebe relinquished their pens, laptops, and thick binders of documents for twenty minutes and simply listened, as the mother of the woman they had discussed for the past week talked about her loss.

Watson-Ley's voice frequently cracked but never ceased entirely as she outlined Naomi's life and the extraordinarily close relationship the two of them had in a statement she described as a "final service" to her daughter.

Caroline Watson-Ley, 74, last spoke to her daughter Naomi at around midnight on June 23, 2015, while she was watching television at their family home in the Sydney suburb of Roseville.



The next day, she returned home from work to find her daughter dead. Naomi was 33. That awful final image, Watson-Ley told the court, is indelibly imprinted on her mind.

"That vision I call a nightmare image is with me every minute that I am awake, and it usually wakes me when I fall asleep," she told the inquest.

"As I sit here telling you this, my mind is a split screen; it is there."

Watson-Ley delivered the powerful statement from handwritten notes. She had attempted to write it out properly through the week, but found herself overwhelmed at the "impossible task" of trying to distill her grief into a neat statement.

She told the court she had known death and loss before – Watson-Ley lost her husband, who suffered from dementia, in 2011 – "but the grief associated with Naomi's suicide is unlike any other".

"I use the word 'lacerating' when speaking to people. The sorrow is lacerating. The wound never closes. The passage of time has not dulled the pain," she said.

"I can only say we were bound by something that I cannot define or put into words."

