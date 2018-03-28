Here’s How Bad Australia’s Indigenous Incarceration Rates Are – And Ways To Lower Them

Australia is still locking up Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people at a far greater per capita rate than non-Indigenous people, and sweeping changes to the criminal justice system are needed to address this, according to a new report from the Australian Law Reform Commission (ALRC).



The Pathways to Justice report, released on Wednesday morning, contains damning information on the disproportionate incarceration of Indigenous people, who make up 2% of the general population but 27% of the prisoners.

Among its 35 recommendations are a national inquiry into child protection laws and processes that affect Indigenous kids; criminal justice targets to reduce Indigenous incarceration; changes to bail and sentencing laws; and directions that state and territory governments should abolish laws that land people in jail for unpaid fines, and introduce custody notification services for when Indigenous people are taken into custody.

Damian Griffis, co-chair of Indigenous justice advocacy group Change the Record, said the report provided a "clear roadmap for change".

"The Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody [in 1991] found that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were being over-imprisoned because the justice system is unfair and discriminatory," he said.

"Twenty-seven years later the ALRC has found that the over-imprisonment rate is getting worse. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are more likely to be sentenced to prison than non-Indigenous people convicted of an offence. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families and communities continue to be torn apart by increasing numbers of men, women and children being sent to prison."

The ALRC called for the federal government to hold a national inquiry into child protection. It said the issue fell outside its terms of reference, but stressed there is such a strong link between child protection, juvenile justice and being incarcerated as an adult, that it could be considered a “key driver” of adult incarceration.



It also said no person should land in prison due to unpaid fines, and asked all jurisdictions to get rid of such laws.

One of the most prominent examples is that involving young Indigenous woman Miss Dhu, who died in police custody after being locked up in August 2014 for $3,622 in unpaid fines. She died within 48 hours of being taken into custody in South Hedland in Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

Miss Dhu died an agonising death from septicaemia and pneumonia stemming from an infection from a broken rib that was the result of domestic violence. She was taken to see doctors three times while in custody – the first two times, medical staff thought she was pretending to be in pain, and on the third, she was pronounced dead.

The coroner, who ruled Miss Dhu’s death was the result of "unprofessional and inhumane" conduct from police officers, recommended Western Australia adopt a custody notification service (CNS) – another recommendation the ALRC report calls for on a national level.

The report says all jurisdictions should introduce a legal requirement that police contact an Indigenous legal service or equivalent "as soon as possible" after an Indigenous person is detained in custody for any reason.

It also calls on governments to introduce a maximum time period in which the notification must be made.