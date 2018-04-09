That Guy Who Headbutted Tony Abbott Is Going To Prison For Two Months

A Tasmanian DJ who rose to unexpected prominence after headbutting former prime minister Tony Abbott during Australia's postal survey on same-sex marriage, will spend at least two months behind bars.



Astro Labe, who is also known as "DJ Funknukl", was sentenced in the Hobart Magistrates Court on Friday after pleading guilty earlier this year to the offence of causing harm to a Commonwealth official.

His lawyer Craig Mackie told BuzzFeed News Labe had been sentenced to six months, with two of them to be served before conditional release.

Labe headbutted Abbott on the evening on Thursday September 21 last year in Hobart, inflicting on the former prime minister, as Abbott described it, "a very, very slightly swollen lip".

The incident caused something of a national uproar after Abbott immediately linked the headbutt to the same-sex marriage debate, saying "it was just a reminder of how ugly this debate is getting".

"What I underestimated on the streets of Hobart today is just how angry and intolerant some of the same-sex marriage people are," he said.

But Labe, who was wearing a "Vote Yes" sticker at the time, was quick to say his decision to headbutt Abbott had nothing to do with the postal survey, and that he simply hated the former prime minister.

In a memorable interview with Channel Seven the day after the headbutt, Labe said he had seen Abbott walking by and decided to approach him.



"[I] saw them walk back across the lawns and decided I'm never gonna get the opportunity to headbutt that cunt again, sorry, Tony Abbott again, so I seized a moment," he said.



He also said the headbutt "wasn't good enough for [his] liking" and that he'd "probably" headbutt Abbott again if he had the chance.

He will be eligible for conditional release in June.