Politicians Are Making Harry Potter References And Twitter Is Pretty Worked Up About It

"Fear of a name increases fear of the thing itself."

Lane Sainty
Lane Sainty
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

On Wednesday, prime minister Malcolm Turnbull gave an interview to the ABC in which he didn't say Tony Abbott's name.

Like...he refused to say it.

Stefan Postles / Getty Images

Here's the transcript:

Host Matt Wordsworth: Finally I want to ask you about Tony Abbott. He spoke at a Liberal branch meeting. Audio has been leaked to Fairfax. Mr Abbott described your budget as "second best" and "a party that has to do what’s second best because the Senate made us do it is a party which needs some help". Is Tony Abbott being helpful?

Turnbull: Well I’m not going to comment on the gentleman you described, you referred to but let me just [say] this about the budget. The budget was a great success. It is a great Liberal budget...

People jumped on the fact that Turnbull hadn't mentioned Abbott by name – instead opting to call the former prime minister "the gentleman you described".

Before long...the comparison to Harry Potter's arch nemesis Voldemort, also known as He Who Must Not Be Named, was out there.

I wonder when Tony Abbott will be known within LNP circles as, "You Know Who", "He Who Must Not Be Named" or "The Dark Lord"? #auspol
Wombie McWombieface @TheNakedWombat

I wonder when Tony Abbott will be known within LNP circles as, "You Know Who", "He Who Must Not Be Named" or "The Dark Lord"? #auspol

Reply Retweet Favorite
Can we just get on and call him "he who must not be named" #abbott #voldamort https://t.co/cSAkSE2TMv
Joe Brooks @cheese_14

Can we just get on and call him "he who must not be named" #abbott #voldamort https://t.co/cSAkSE2TMv

Reply Retweet Favorite
We all know Abbott came from Slytherin, but Trumble's inability to mention "he who must not be named" proves that Malcolm is no Gryffindor.
Allan Seymour @AllanSeymour1

We all know Abbott came from Slytherin, but Trumble's inability to mention "he who must not be named" proves that Malcolm is no Gryffindor.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Albus Dumbledore's wise words were pulled to the fore, too.

"'Call him Voldemort, Harry. Always use the proper name for things. Fear of a name increases fear of the thing itse… https://t.co/gPr9ixn6TK
Tali Aualiitia @taliaualiitia

"'Call him Voldemort, Harry. Always use the proper name for things. Fear of a name increases fear of the thing itse… https://t.co/gPr9ixn6TK

Reply Retweet Favorite

And the comparison was not lost on Labor. Deputy opposition leader Tanya Plibersek came right out and said it: Tony Abbott "is the Lord Voldemort of the Liberal Party".

.@tanya_plibersek: Tony Abbott is the Lord Voldemort of the Liberal party, encouraging disorder and division. MORE:… https://t.co/VNu19LypYz
Sky News Australia @SkyNewsAust

.@tanya_plibersek: Tony Abbott is the Lord Voldemort of the Liberal party, encouraging disorder and division. MORE:… https://t.co/VNu19LypYz

Reply Retweet Favorite

"It's not just Tony Abbott [that is a problem for the PM]," she told Sky News.

"I saw the prime minister couldn't bring himself to say Tony Abbott's name today, so the Lord Voldemort of the Liberal Party is not the only problem the prime minister has."


Some corners of the internet were here for the reference, while others took a less pro-Harry stance.

READ SOMETHING ELSE https://t.co/dDyhp03SXz
Rob Stott @Rob_Stott

READ SOMETHING ELSE https://t.co/dDyhp03SXz

Reply Retweet Favorite
I agree, Plibersek should have referenced Pynchon instead.
Shaun Crowe @shauncrowe

I agree, Plibersek should have referenced Pynchon instead.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Didn't Voldemort successfully unite disparate conservative interests around a single unifying extremist philosophy,… https://t.co/k5fA7IELSE
JO•NA•THAN Side B @_jbradley

Didn't Voldemort successfully unite disparate conservative interests around a single unifying extremist philosophy,… https://t.co/k5fA7IELSE

Reply Retweet Favorite
LEAKED: Tanya Plibersek's notes.
Jo Thornely @jothornely

LEAKED: Tanya Plibersek's notes.

Reply Retweet Favorite
and JUST like voldemort, abbott's full name (anthony john abbott) is an acronym — in this case for "banjo that hot bonny"
Tiger Webb @tfswebb

and JUST like voldemort, abbott's full name (anthony john abbott) is an acronym — in this case for "banjo that hot bonny"

Reply Retweet Favorite
i've never read a harry potter book and I have no fucking idea what plibersek is talking about
Nick Schadegg @nickschadegg

i've never read a harry potter book and I have no fucking idea what plibersek is talking about

Reply Retweet Favorite
Guys. The reason Plibersek used the Voldemort analogy is because Mal wouldn't refer to Tones by name.
Jean-Christophe @coldsnacks

Guys. The reason Plibersek used the Voldemort analogy is because Mal wouldn't refer to Tones by name.

Reply Retweet Favorite
"and zombie cuts are the horcruxes of the Abbott legacy"
Wes Mountain @therevmountain

"and zombie cuts are the horcruxes of the Abbott legacy"

Reply Retweet Favorite
Tanya Plibersek is the Lavender Brown of the Labor Party
Ben Pobjie @benpobjie

Tanya Plibersek is the Lavender Brown of the Labor Party

Reply Retweet Favorite
My unpopular opinion: The Plibersek Harry Potter reference was actually very good.
Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 @MarkDiStef

My unpopular opinion: The Plibersek Harry Potter reference was actually very good.

Reply Retweet Favorite
What would Tones' horcruxes be, @tanya_plibersek? https://t.co/veAZIJ4kpl
Dan Smith @0DanSmith

What would Tones' horcruxes be, @tanya_plibersek? https://t.co/veAZIJ4kpl

Reply Retweet Favorite
@SkyNewsAust @tanya_plibersek Goddam muggle
Matthew Hall @cispt2

@SkyNewsAust @tanya_plibersek Goddam muggle

Reply Retweet Favorite


But either way, you now probably won't be able to get this image out of your head today.

Scott Barbour / Getty Images / Warner Bros / BuzzFeed

Lane Sainty is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Lane Sainty at lane.sainty@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

