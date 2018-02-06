This Musician Says H&M Used His Song Without Permission In An Instagram Post

Share On more Share On more

On Monday, H&M posted a short video with a backing track on Instagram to advertise an article about blue jeans in the H&M magazine.

After two commenters praised the backing track and asked what it was called, H&M replied saying the song "does not have a name" and was "specifically produced for us to use" in the advertisement.

But Sutherland, a producer and keyboard player from Melbourne, commented on the post saying the track was actually his song Bamboo and accused H&M of using it without permission.



"Actually this is my song Bamboo, that I produced. You are using it without approval, licence or credit. DM me and let’s make a deal 🤝 🤙" he wrote.

Sutherland also tagged the brand in posts on Facebook and Instagram asking that they contact him immediately.

A representative from Sutherland's label, Clarity Recordings, told BuzzFeed News: "We have reached out privately to H&M about the matter. No further comment at this time."

The H&M Instagram post has since been flooded with people criticising the brand and posting the hashtag #payharvey.



