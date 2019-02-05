Soccer Stars Are Tweeting #SaveHakeem To Support A Refugee Footballer Detained In Thailand

Al-Araibi was granted permanent residency in Australia after he fled persecution in Bahrain and was recognised as a refugee. He has lived in Melbourne for four years, where he plays football for Pascoe Vale FC.

The 25-year-old was arrested at Bangkok airport in Thailand in November, after travelling there with his wife for their honeymoon.

He was detained under an Interpol red notice issued by Bahrain — a situation that should not have occurred in the first place, as refugees are not meant to be subject to international arrest warrants issued by the country from which they sought refuge.

He now faces an extradition request to Bahrain, where he has been convicted of a vandalism offence. He strongly denies the charge and has argued he was playing in a televised soccer match at the time it allegedly took place.

The fate of the footballer, who remains locked up in a Thai prison, is attracting worldwide attention in a campaign spearheaded by former Socceroo captain and football commentator Craig Foster.



Stars including Robbie Fowler, Hope Solo and Gary Lineker have supported al-Araibi over the past few weeks.