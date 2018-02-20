A Grieving Mother Has Told Of Her Regret At Not Speaking Out About Her Daughter's Treatment

Share On more Share On more

The grieving mother of a 33-year-old woman who killed herself two days after being released from a psychiatric ward says she regrets not speaking out more about her daughter's treatment in hospital.



Caroline Watson-Ley last spoke to her daughter Naomi at around midnight on June 23, 2015, while she was watching television at their family home in the Sydney suburb of Roseville,

The next day, she would return home from work to find her daughter dead.



Naomi's death is now the subject of a coronial inquest, before magistrate Paula Russell, that began on Monday in the New South Wales Coroner's Court.



The inquest heard the mother and daughter were very close: "Two sides of the same coin. Soulmates. Best friends."

Describing her daughter, Watson-Ley said Naomi was "warm and loving", an intelligent and social woman who loved tennis, netball, and going out.



"People used to say she had a smile that lit up a room," she said.

She told the inquest that she deeply regretted not voicing her frustrations with the doctors at the Royal North Shore Hospital while Naomi was being treated there.

Watson-Ley said that from her point of view the communication had been "personally insulting and professionally inappropriate" but Naomi asked her not to say anything.

"I stayed silent. I did nothing, I said nothing, and I regret that to this very day," she said.

Counsel assisting the coroner, Surya Palaniappan, told the inquest that Naomi had a history of mental health issues, including a suicide attempt in January 2013 which saw her spend five weeks in the Intensive Care Unit at Royal North Shore Hospital.



Palaniappan said Naomi was admitted to Royal North Shore Hospital (RNSH) on June 20, 2015, after feeling depressed and suicidal.

She was discharged from the Psychiatric Emergency Care Centre at the RNSH, where she had been briefly detained, or "scheduled", under the Mental Health Act, on June 22. The inquest heard that a discharge plan was meant to be faxed to her GP by 5pm the same day, but it did not arrive until June 25, the day after she died.

In the fortnight leading up to the admission, Naomi had started on a new anti-depressant medication and then switched back to one she had been on before, Palaniappan said.