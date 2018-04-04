A Former Greens MP Has Won A Court Battle To Preselect For The Greens Again

Cate Faehrmann, former chief of staff to federal Greens leader Richard Di Natale and a former Greens MP, has won a court battle against the NSW branch of the party to be able to nominate for pre-selection for the NSW parliament.



Faehrmann launched the action in the NSW Supreme Court against the NSW Greens and its membership officer Alex Van Vucht after being told she was a "provisional" member of the party for three months and unable to run for pre-selection after she moved states earlier this year and switched from the Victorian branch to the NSW branch.

Justice Julie Ward ruled there was "no basis" for Faehrmann being listed as a provisional member and ordered she immediately be re-listed as a financial member.

The case was expedited due to the looming deadline for pre-selection on April 9.

Faehrmann called the court decision "a win for grassroots democracy" in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

"This ruling now means that all financial members from another state who move to NSW and transfer their membership won’t lose their rights as members," she said.

The vacant seat Faehrmann wants to run for is that of NSW Legislative Council member Mehreen Faruqi, who won pre-selection for the top spot on the Greens Senate ticket for NSW at the next federal election – knocking off long-time senator Lee Rhiannon.

The Greens have been mired in infighting over the past year, with ongoing fallout from a August 2017 Four Corners episode involving Rhiannon and NSW MP Jeremy Buckingham, and then leaking and accusations of bullying around the recent Batman by-election, which the Greens lost to Labor.

Faehrmann hit out at the NSW party's Committee of Management in her statement, saying the matter should never have gone to court.



"I had hoped that the Committee of Management would read my strong legal advice, seek their own expert advice and err on the side of grassroots democracy. However, this was not the case," she said.



"I sought a quick ruling from the court on the application of this section of the constitution. Inexplicably, the Committee of Management rejected this offer leaving no option but to proceed to a hearing that has involved significant time and legal costs."

She stressed the action was against the party office bearers and not "the hardworking members and volunteers of our party".

Much of the hearing last month focused on various versions of the NSW Greens constitutions – including a 2002 version of the NSW Greens constitution lodged with Fair Trading shortly after the state party became an incorporated association and a 2018 version that is publicly displayed on the NSW Greens website – and the constitution of the Australian Greens.

Justice Ward was critical of the NSW party's membership procedures, saying it was unclear whether members were joining the incorporated association known as the NSW Greens and governed by the 2002 constitution, while it is in fact the updated 2018 constitution that is accessible via the NSW Greens website.

"To describe the current state of affairs as a mess in that regard (to adopt Mr Van Vucht’s description of the website) is somewhat of an understatement," she wrote.

"It is not much of an answer to say that the differences between the 2002 and 2018 Constitutions are not substantial – they at least include an expansion of the association’s office-bearers."

But she didn't rule on the issue, saying it was "no doubt of academic interest and perhaps having practical import for the internal workings of the political party" but didn't need to be determined to decide the case.