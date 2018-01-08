 back to top
Here's Just How Fucking Hot It Was In Australia On The Weekend

America: Freezing. Australia: Boiling.

Lane Sainty
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

So it was really hot in Australia on the weekend. Like, REALLY hot.

It was a pretty bad sign on Friday afternoon when, er, the road starting melting in Victoria.

Police are warning motorists to expect delays and to avoid the right-hand lane of the Hume Freeway (heading toward… https://t.co/bMPJ4XeQpJ

Adelaide, with a top of 42.6C (108.6F) and Melbourne with a top of 41.7C copped the worst heat on Saturday.

The Bureau of Meteorology noted temperatures in southeast Australia were 10-15 degrees celsius above average... meanwhile, the record deep freeze in east Canada and northeast America right now is 10-15 degrees celsius below average.

A tale of Fire and Ice. Saturday max temps over SE Australia 10 to 15°C above average, while E Canada and NE USA 10… https://t.co/DYNnuCniZP

Bushfires raged at Carrum Downs in Victoria and Sherwood in South Australia.

Firefighters attend to a bushfire in Carrum Downs on Saturday.
Firefighters attend to a bushfire in Carrum Downs on Saturday.

The Sherwood blaze destroyed at least two houses and other property before it was contained early on Sunday.

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with intentionally causing the Carrum Downs fire.

On Sunday, it was Sydney's turn to sweat. Fans sweltered at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) for the final test of the 2017/18 Ashes series.

It was even more unpleasant for the cricketers — a temperature gauge in the middle of the SCG climbed to an unthinkable 57.5C on Sunday.

On Monday morning, English captain Joe Root was hospitalised with severe dehydration after batting in the heat on Sunday.

Root returned to the SCG after a short stint in hospital.

Joe is now on his way to the ground. He is unlikely to start this morning when play resumes.

Meanwhile at the Sydney International tennis tournament, world number 11 Kristina Mladenovic retired due to the heat.

43degrees but probably 50 on court when started🔥😞I’m sorry to the fans. I think it’s 1st time in my career I retired a match..it says it all

The French player, who was 5th seed in the tournament, was up against 22-year-old Australian Ellen Perez.

Also on Sunday, in the Western Sydney suburb of Penrith the mercury hit 47.3C — the hottest temperature recorded in the Sydney metro in 79 years.

#SydneyHeat UPDATE: #Penrith has now reached 47.3 degrees at 3:25pm according to the preliminary live data from the weather station there.

In 1939, a now-closed Richmond weather station recorded 47.8C.

Plenty of Sydneysiders hit the beach to deal with the weather.

Beachgoers at Bondi on Sunday, January 7.

But for those inland, there was no escaping the heat. Canberrans dealt with a top of 37.2C on Saturday and then a top of 40.6C on Sunday.

Several places in rural and regional southeast Australia also suffered through temperatures topping 40C, including Shepparton, Albury-Wodonga and Griffith.

STAY COOL, AUSTRALIA!

