Here's Just How Fucking Hot It Was In Australia On The Weekend

So it was really hot in Australia on the weekend. Like, REALLY hot.

Police are warning motorists to expect delays and to avoid the right-hand lane of the Hume Freeway (heading toward… https://t.co/bMPJ4XeQpJ

It was a pretty bad sign on Friday afternoon when, er, the road starting melting in Victoria.

A tale of Fire and Ice. Saturday max temps over SE Australia 10 to 15°C above average, while E Canada and NE USA 10… https://t.co/DYNnuCniZP

Firefighters attend to a bushfire in Carrum Downs on Saturday.

Bushfires raged at Carrum Downs in Victoria and Sherwood in South Australia.

The Sherwood blaze destroyed at least two houses and other property before it was contained early on Sunday.

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with intentionally causing the Carrum Downs fire.