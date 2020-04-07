George Pell's Child Sex Abuse Conviction Has Been Quashed

Cardinal George Pell will walk from prison a free man after Australia's highest court quashed his convictions for child sex abuse.



In a unanimous decision handed down Tuesday morning, the High Court of Australia found that the jury that convicted Pell should have held a reasonable doubt over whether he was guilty.



Pell, 78, was Australia's most senior Catholic and an inner circle adviser to Pope Francis before he was charged with four counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual penetration with a child.



He was found guilty by a jury in December 2018. The Crown case at trial rested on the evidence of one man, now in his 30s, who testified that Pell had sexually abused him and a friend in 1996 and 1997 when they were 13-year-old choirboys at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne.

The friend died in 2014 and, as far as the evidence suggested, did not tell anyone if he had experienced abuse at the hands of Pell.

The case went to the Court of Appeal, where Pell lost in a 2-1 split decision, and then to the High Court, which on Tuesday morning unanimously ordered the convictions be quashed and a verdict of acquittal entered.

Even though the jury had found the complainant to be credible and reliable, that was not enough, the court found. The evidence of other witnesses, who testified that Pell would not have had the opportunity to commit the crimes based on the usual practices in the cathedral following Sunday Mass, should have given rise to a reasonable doubt.

There was "a significant possibility that an innocent person has been convicted because the evidence did not establish guilt to the requisite standard of proof," the court wrote.



Pell is expected to be released from Barwon Prison today.

