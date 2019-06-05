George Pell's Jury Must Have Doubted His Guilt, Appeal Hears

It was impossible for the jury who found George Pell guilty of sexually assaulting two choirboys to harbour no doubts about whether or not the cardinal was guilty, Pell’s lawyer has told an appeal court.

About 50 onlookers and more than 20 journalists from local and international outlets crowded into the Victorian Supreme Court in Melbourne on Wednesday morning, to hear the high profile appeal in which Pell, once an inner circle advisor to Pope Francis, fights his convictions.

The complainants, who were both 13-year-old choirboys at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne at the time, cannot be identified and were referred to as J and R in the sentence.

J, now in his thirties, testified at trial last year, and R died in 2014.



J said that in December 1996, Pell had discovered him and R drinking sacramental wine in the priest's sacristy — a dressing and preparation room for people involved in the church service — after Sunday mass. Pell pushed R's head down to his penis and held it there, and then orally raped J before touching J's genitals and masturbating at the same time.

Six weeks later, in February 1997, Pell indecently assaulted J by pushing him up against a wall and squeezing his testicle, as he walked through a corridor past the priest's sacristy.

A jury believed J, and found Pell guilty in Dec. 2018, making him the most senior Catholic in the world to be found guilty of child sexual abuse.

In court on Wednesday, Pell was dressed all in black and wearing his white clerical collar, which was noticeably absent when he was sentenced. He appeared to be intently following the proceedings and wrote on a yellow notepad as the hearing unfolded.

The appeal is also being livestreamed online by the court.

His barrister Bret Walker SC told Chief Justice Anne Ferguson, Justice Chris Maxwell and Justice Mark Weinberg that the jury must have doubted whether Pell was guilty.