George Pell's Jury Must Have Doubted His Guilt, Appeal Hears

It was impossible for the jury who found George Pell guilty of sexually assaulting two choirboys to harbour no doubts about whether or not the cardinal was guilty, Pell’s lawyer has told an appeal court.
About 50 onlookers and more than 20 journalists from local and international outlets crowded into the Victorian Supreme Court in Melbourne on Wednesday morning, to hear the high profile appeal in which Pell, once an inner circle advisor to Pope Francis, fights his convictions.
The complainants, who were both 13-year-old choirboys at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne at the time, cannot be identified and were referred to as J and R in the sentence.
J, now in his thirties, testified at trial last year, and R died in 2014.
J said that in December 1996, Pell had discovered him and R drinking sacramental wine in the priest's sacristy — a dressing and preparation room for people involved in the church service — after Sunday mass. Pell pushed R's head down to his penis and held it there, and then orally raped J before touching J's genitals and masturbating at the same time.
Six weeks later, in February 1997, Pell indecently assaulted J by pushing him up against a wall and squeezing his testicle, as he walked through a corridor past the priest's sacristy.
A jury believed J, and found Pell guilty in Dec. 2018, making him the most senior Catholic in the world to be found guilty of child sexual abuse.
In court on Wednesday, Pell was dressed all in black and wearing his white clerical collar, which was noticeably absent when he was sentenced. He appeared to be intently following the proceedings and wrote on a yellow notepad as the hearing unfolded.
The appeal is also being livestreamed online by the court.
His barrister Bret Walker SC told Chief Justice Anne Ferguson, Justice Chris Maxwell and Justice Mark Weinberg that the jury must have doubted whether Pell was guilty.
He forcibly argued that the assaults had been demonstrated to be "literally impossible", that Pell's defence team had submitted "strong, credible and undispelled alibi evidence" and that the jury simply could not have excluded the possibility that Pell was innocent.
Pell is also appealing the decision on two technical grounds regarding how the trial was conducted.
It was obvious the jury had believed J over Pell, but the matter did not end there, Walker said.
There are issues in J’s account that “cannot be walked away from”, he said.
One of those issues, Walker said, was that on J’s own account, the corridor assault happened in 1996, not 1997. This confusion over years is “not something that can be readily put aside”, Walker said.
He also cited the fact that there would have been other people present in the corridor — including the priest who delivered mass that day, as Pell presided over the church ceremony — and that nobody had testified to seeing such an event.
Pell’s appeal argues there are “thirteen solid obstacles in the path of a conviction”.
Walker was quizzed by Maxwell over whether the jury might have considered whether J was making it all up, and reasonably concluded he wasn’t.
“As a juror, [one] would ask the question, does this sound like an invented story?” Maxwell said.
He suggested a juror might think the story didn't show any signs of being untrue — for instance, someone making a story up wouldn't have suggested the corridor assault happened in such a public place.
Walker replied that this still wasn’t enough to remove a reasonable doubt.
“Honest people do get it wrong, honest people can give accounts that are less than convincing,” he said.
Walker also pointed to evidence that R had denied being sexually abused when questioned by his mother, saying it raised a reasonable doubt.
“It’s impossible for that answer to be true and the complainant’s account of the first episode to also be true.”
The prosecution is yet to argue its case in the appeal, but in written submissions filed to the court, Christopher Boyce QC wrote: “Sadly, an unwillingness by a victim of child sex abuse to disclose to those closest to him is all too familiar.”
Usually a jury would have the advantage of seeing a complainant testify in person, while appeal judges would only be able to read a transcript.
But in this case, Pell’s jury watched a video recording of the evidence J had given at the first trial, which miscarried after the jury could not agree on a verdict. This same video has been viewed by the appeal judges.
“The jury didn’t have the flesh and blood of the complainant,” Walker said.
Before the hearing started, Ferguson briefly explained that she and the other two judges had read and viewed a large amount of material from the trial, including visiting the cathedral where the offences took place, and that the matters raised in court were only a small part of the evidence they would consider.
“When we ask a question, that does not mean we are particularly focusing on that issue, nor does it mean we take a particular view on that issue,” she said.
“We are simply testing the argument.”
The hearing continues.
Lane Sainty is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Contact Lane Sainty at lane.sainty@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.