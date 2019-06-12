The Daily Telegraph Wants Audio Of The Geoffrey Rush Defamation Trial

The Sydney newspaper faced with a $2.9 million bill after losing a defamation lawsuit brought by film star Geoffrey Rush has asked for access to audio recordings of the 2018 trial as it fights to overturn the verdict.



The newspaper will argue that Justice Michael Wigney's "tone" during parts of the trial made him look biased, and the audio provides necessary context that can't be gleaned from a court transcript.

In April, Wigney ruled against the News Corp publisher of the Daily Telegraph, finding the newspaper had unfairly painted Rush as a "pervert" and a "sexual predator" in articles published in the height of the #MeToo movement alleging the Australian actor had sexually harassed an unnamed female cast member during a run of the play King Lear.

Wigney threw out the Telegraph's entire truth defence and awarded Rush a total of $2.9 million in damages — Australia's highest ever defamation payout to one person.

But the case is not over yet, as the Telegraph fights an appeal on a number of grounds, including that Wigney's conduct gave rise to an apprehension of bias.

This argument does not suggest Wigney was actually biased, but rather that his conduct would have looked biased to an ordinary observer.