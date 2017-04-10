Two Men Could Face 100 Lashes For Allegedly Having Sex In Indonesia

Two men face up to 100 lashes in public after they were allegedly caught having sex in Indonesia's Aceh province, where gay sex is criminalised.

Aceh has a special legal status allowing it to insert Sharia bylaws into the criminal code. In the province, ordinances criminalising drinking alcohol, sex outside of marriage, and gay sex can be enforced against Muslims and non-Muslims.

On March 28 a group of people entered a house and claimed two men inside were having sex. They took the men to the police.

In footage allegedly filmed at the time of the arrest, the two men, both in their twenties, look distressed and talk on the phone to family.

In the video one of the men says: "Please brother, please stop... My parents want to talk to you, they can pick me up."

The men have been held at a Sharia police facility in Banda Aceh, the province's capital. They now face sentencing and could be handed up to 100 public lashes.

In 2016, 339 people were lashed in Aceh for various infringements of the law, including gambling, and unmarried men and women being alone together.